Cowboys Get Important Injury News on Commanders Starters

The Washington Commanders aren’t the type of team that seems like they can win games if a rash of starters suddenly go missing, although that’s what they’re going to be asked to do in just the 2nd game of the season.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced on Friday that high-priced free-agent tight end Chig Okonkwo and NFL All-Pro linebacker Frankie Luvu both won’t play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

“LB Frankie Luvu and TE Chig Okonkwo won’t play Sunday, coach Dan Quinn said,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Friday.

“Commanders game status: OUT TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) LB Frankie Luvu (groin),” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account.

“LB Frankie Luvu and TE Chig Okonkwo are both OUT on Sunday vs the Cowboys per Dan Quinn,” Commanders reporter Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account.

The Commanders and Cowboys are both 0-1 headed into Week 2 after both suffered losses to NFC East Division foes — the Commanders to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys in an upset loss to the New York Giants.

Commanders Paying Big Money to Injured Starters

Okonkwo and Luvu are 2 of the highest-paid players on the Commanders.

Luvu is in the final season of the 3-year, $31 million free-agent contract he signed before the 2024 season and was 1 of the team’s best players that year as he helped lead Washington to a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship Game.

Okonkwo came to the Commanders on a 3-year, $27 million free-agent contract in March after spending the 1st 4 seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas Cowboys Could Exploit Matchup Problems

Not having Luvu means the Commanders must rely soley on rookie inside linebacker and 1st-round pick Sonny Styles and free-agent signee and 2-time Super Bowl champion Leon Chenal to man the inside linebacker positions — not a terrible proposition.

Where the Commanders really could have taken advantage of the Cowboys was with Okonkwo matched up with rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham and another undersized inside linebacker, Dee Winters, in passing situations.

It’s not totally clear how the offense will work with Okonkwo out, although there is a chance that 2024 2nd-round pick Ben Sinnott — largely unused in his 1st 2 seasons — could finally get a chance to show what he can do over the course of an entire regular-season game.