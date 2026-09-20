Dallas Cowboys Rule Out Pair of Defensive Starters vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys made it official on Sunday before their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders with their inactives list — they would be down a pair of defensive starters with inside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and safety Malik Hooker both landing on the inactives list.

“Cowboys inactives: LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Caelen Carson, S Malik Hooker, RB Tyler Goodson, OLB James Houston, OL Ajani Cornelius, WR Camden Brown,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Tyrus Wheat active over Houston this week. Both practice squad call up LBs Justin Barron and Curtis Robinson are up.”

Hooker fractured his forearm in a Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. Overshown injured his hamstring in Week 1.

With Overshown out, rookie inside linebacker Jaishawn Barham would get the start and wear the green dot helmet — the 1 with radio communication to the coaching staff.

Commanders Bring Back 1st-Round Pick for Week 2

The Commanders’ own inactives list revealed some extra offensive firepower to face the Cowboys, with wide receiver and former 1st-round pick Treylon Burks active after being a surprise scratch in Week 1.

“Luke McCaffrey is inactive for the second straight week, whereas Treylon Burks is active,” Commanders fan account Jay Daniels MVP wrote on its official X account on Sunday.

“Commanders inactives for Week 2: No. 4 LB Frankie Luvu, No. 11 WR Luke McCaffrey, No. 16 QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Emergency QB), No. 37 CB Isaac Yiadom, No. 50 DT Ricky Barber, No. 62 G Tanoa Togiai, No. 85 TE Chig Okonkwo,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account. “WR Treylon Burks is active.”

Miserable Week 1 Outing for DeMarvion Overshown

In Week 1, Overshown started the game flagged for a late hit out of bounds on Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, got run over by Giants running back Cam Skattebo, then capped things off by leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

“DeMarvion Overshown was very emotional on the sidelines after getting injured,” SM Highlights wrote on its official X account on Sunday.

Overshown has a lengthy, brutal injury history over his 1st 4 seasons.

“Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown’s injury history: 2023: Left ACL — missed rookie season, 2024: Right ACL/MCL/PCL in Week 14, 2025: Missed the first nine games of the season, 2026: Hamstring strain in Week 1 — status TBD,” Sleeper Cowboys wrote on its official X account.