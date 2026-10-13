Insider Links Cowboys to Trade for Cardinals Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys suffered one of their more disappointing losses in recent memory on Thursday Night Football when the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were being led by undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, handed them a 24-16 defeat. For a Cowboys team that has playoff dreams, losing to the Bucs was a tough pill to swallow.

While there is a lot of talent on this roster, Dallas still has some work to do, which means all eyes are on general manager Jerry Jones to see if he makes any more moves. According to a new batch of rumors, the expectation is that Jones isn’t done making trades just yet, with Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Sweat emerging as a potential target.

Cowboys Eyeing Potential Josh Sweat Trade

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Even though it’s been over a year now since the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the impact of that deal is still being felt in Dallas. Parsons is a one-man wrecking crew, and his ability to consistently pressure the quarterback made things easier for the rest of the defense. After moving on from him, the Cowboys have struggled to piece together their defensive front.

Jones already gave up a considerable amount of draft capital to bring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to town, but Sweat very well may be his next trade target. While he only has one sack so far this season, Sweat just racked up 12 sacks last season, and he has a Pro Bowl pedigree attached to his name, having earned his lone selection back in 2021.

Sweat wouldn’t be a direct replacement for Parsons, but there aren’t many folks in the league who are. He can, however, get after the quarterback at a higher clip than pretty much anyone Dallas has at its disposal, and with Arizona already adopting an aggressive seller’s mindset on the trade market, NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino Guru believes that these two sides could find common ground on a deal involving Sweat.

“Multiple personnel executives believe the Cowboys are well positioned to do business with the Cardinals,” La Canfora reported. Arizona edge rusher Josh Sweat has wanted out of there since Jonathan Gannon was fired as head coach at the end of last season. The drumbeat about his discontent is getting louder.”

Should the Cowboys Trade for Josh Sweat?

Getty TEMPE, ARIZONA – JUNE 09: Josh Sweat #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during a mandatory minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Through five games, the Cowboys have just five total sacks, with one of those coming from rookie defensive back Caleb Downs. Nobody has been able to do much in the pass rush department for Dallas, which is why acquiring Sweat would make so much sense. He appears to be pretty unhappy in Arizona, so this could be a move that benefits all parties involved.

Realistically speaking, the Cowboys probably shouldn’t invest much more in a 2-3 team that seems to be plagued by several of the same issues it dealt with last year, but that sort of logic doesn’t really resonate with Jones. The heat is turned up in Dallas, and Jones is going to do whatever it takes to build a winner, so with that in mind, trading for Sweat makes sense, even if it costs another premium draft pick.