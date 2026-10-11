Lions Trade Pitch Lands Them Pro Bowl Pass Rusher From Struggling NFC West Team

The Detroit Lions will return to action in Week 5 and look to get back in the win column after suffering a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers last weekend. While a contest against the lowly Arizona Cardinals awaits, the Lions are so banged up right now that nothing is guaranteed from them.

Defensively, Detroit has been arguably the worst team in the league, and it is widely expected that the front office will explore the trade market for upgrades. On Sunday, the Lions could wind up getting a close-up look at one of their top trade targets, Cardinals defensive end Josh Sweat, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at a trade pitch that would send him to the NFC North powerhouse.

Lions’ Josh Sweat Trade Pitch

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Lions receive: DE Josh Sweat

Cardinals receive: 2027 third-round pick

The Cardinals have crawled out to a 1-3 start, and it appears their front office is already beginning to make trades, as the expectation is that Marvin Harrison Jr. will find a new home after Sunday’s slate of games (with the Houston Texans becoming his expected landing spot). Harrison isn’t the only guy who has seen his name pop up in trade rumors, as Sweat is widely expected to be on the move before the upcoming trade deadline.

A pass-rush specialist, Sweat earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles. You can make an argument, though, that the best season of his career came in his first campaign with the Cards last year, as he racked up a career-high 12 sacks, despite playing on one of the worst teams in the league.

Right now, Aidan Hutchinson is the only consistent source of pressure on opposing quarterbacks for Detroit, and while its secondary may be a bigger concern, getting Hutchinson some help is going to be a necessity. Sweat seems open to getting dealt by Arizona, and he still is under team control through the 2028 campaign.

While the Cardinals don’t have a ton of leverage here, Sweat’s team-friendly contract and consistent production make him a desirable trade target. Giving up a third-round pick is a bit of a steep price, but with several other teams eyeing help along the defensive line, that could be what it takes for the Lions to get this over the finish line.

Would Lions and Cardinals Be Interested in This Josh Sweat Trade Pitch?

Getty TEMPE, ARIZONA – JUNE 09: Josh Sweat #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during a mandatory minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

It seems more like a matter of when, not if, the Lions make additions to their defense, and Sweat is one of the best names available on the trade market. The only thing the front office could potentially balk at here is the asking price, but if Detroit feels this group is capable of making a championship run, a third-round pick would be worth giving up for Sweat.

On the other side of the coin, the Cardinals would probably be thrilled with this return for Sweat. Not only would they free up some salary cap space, but they would also get a premium draft pick for a player who doesn’t seem overly committed to the team. Detroit obviously has to keep on winning, but if it can bounce back and defeat Arizona on Sunday, these trade rumors will only continue to heat up.