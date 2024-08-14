Cowboys ‘Exciting’ DB Prospect Tabbed Top Preseason Trade Candidate

For the Cowboys, depth is a problem at most spots on the roster, with the only exception being in the defensive backfield, where the team sports Daron Bland, Trevon Diggs and Jourdan Lewis at the corners with Malik Hooker rejoined by Markquese Bell (who had filled in as a hybrid linebacker) at safety.

That’s a good thing for the team and new coordinator Mike Zimmer, who had been the team’s defensive backs coach in the late 1990s before he became the Cowboys defensive coordinator for the first time. The DBs showed their wares in the preseason opener, picking off the Rams four times in the game.

But if there’s someone who is, perhaps, not so thrilled about the depth the Cowboys have among their defensive backs, it would be Israel Mukuamu, the team’s intriguing sixth-round pick from 2021 who has shown promise (he graded out at 76.3 at Pro Football Focus last year) but has had a hard time getting on the field.

Mukuamu has seen most of his action on special teams, playing only 75 defensive snaps (9%) last season. Because of that, and because of his talent, Mukuamu is pegged as a prime trade candidate for the Cowboys.

Israel Mukuamu Could Be Dealt for a Pick

That’s from the folks at Bleacher Report, who ran down a list of the top trade candidates from each team, and tabbed Mukuamu as the likeliest from the Cowboys. Amid breathless (and baseless) speculation about a possible CeeDee Lamb trade, a deal involving Mumuamu for a draft pick is a lot more realistic.

In an article titled, “1 Player Each NFL Team Should Put on the 2024 Trade Block This Preseason,” writer Ryan Fowler noted that Mukuamu could fetch at least some return on the trade market.

“A corner-turned-safety, Israel Mukuamu remains buried on the Dallas depth chart despite his potential and exciting athletic traits,” Fowler wrote.

“A 6’4″ with 33-plus-inch arms and over 200 pounds, Mukuamu looks the part. However, the 24-year-old hasn’t been able to put it all together in between hashes. While the departure of Jayron Kearse initially looked like an opportunity for Mukuamu to work into more snaps, he projects to enter the year behind a long list of Cowboys secondary defenders. …

“A change of scenery could work wonders for Mukuamu, while a return of a Day 3 pick in next year’s draft for Dallas could spark movement.”

Cowboys Have Top DBs on Roster

There is much at stake for Mukuamu this year, as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. If he does not play much for the Cowboys, he will not get a chance to show other teams what he can do, either.

But getting on the field will not be easy.

Both Bland and Diggs landed in the Top 30 among cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus’ preseason rankings.

Mukuamu has played at safety more, but that won’t be easy, either. Hooker ranked No. 10 on PFF’s safeties list, and Bell would have ranked, too, had he not been a linebacker last season.

“Hooker has been a different player in Dallas compared to his time in Indianapolis,” PFF wrote. “He has already played more snaps in three seasons with the Cowboys than in four years with the Colts, and while he earned a PFF overall grade over 70.0 only once in Indianapolis, he has graded above 70.0 in all three years in Dallas.

“As a result, Hooker’s 82.0 overall grade over the past three seasons ranks 10th among safeties.”