Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson Sends ‘Dangerous’ Brian Schottenheimer Warning

The Dallas Cowboys did not meet expectations in 2025, as they finished with a 7-9-1 record in Brian Schottenheimer‘s first year as the team’s head coach. While the offense enjoyed great success, the defense was never able to overcome the sudden departure of Micah Parsons after he was traded to the Green Bay Packers right before the start of the season.

Since losing Parsons, the Cowboys have been hard at work trying to find ways to rebuild their defense. While that has been done for the most part, there are other reasons for optimism heading into 2026, one of which involves Schottenheimer. Now that he has settled in as Dallas’ head coach, he’s going to let it rip moving forward, which drew a unique warning from star tight end Jake Ferguson.

Jake Ferguson on Brian Schottenheimer — ‘He Feels More Dangerous’

Schottenheimer’s takeover as the Cowboys’ head coach was a bit of a head-scratcher. Jerry Jones curiously let Mike McCarthy walk after the 2024 campaign, and with the team not expecting that to happen, it set them behind the eight ball when it came to their search for his replacement. That essentially led to Schottenheimer getting promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach by default.

At times, Schottenheimer’s first year as the team’s leader was rocky, but he was also dealt a tough hand by Jones. Much of the team’s success came on the offensive side of the ball, as the passing attack was lethal, even with CeeDee Lamb battling injuries throughout the year. George Pickens enjoyed a breakout campaign, but Ferguson also turned in a Pro Bowl season as a central part of Dallas’ offense (82 REC, 600 YDS, 8 TD).

Now that he’s got a full season under his belt when it comes to working as a head coach, expectations for Schottenheimer are going to be raised. Not only does he know that, but his team knows it as well. However, according to Ferguson, Schottenheimer is approaching the 2026 campaign from a different angle, leading the talented pass catcher to label his head coach as “dangerous.”

“You know what the right word is? He feels more dangerous,” Ferguson said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “I feel more of a dangerous sense from him, like he’s in his bag, you could say. I don’t want to say comfortable is the right thing because we’re never comfortable here. We’re comfortable being uncomfortable. You can see it [from him] and you can feel the energy. It’s there.”

Brian Schottenheimer Looking to Establish His Program with the Cowboys

It’s not like Schottenheimer took over as the Cowboys’ head coach without any sort of idea how to lead a team, but the situation he was thrown into certainly wasn’t ideal for a first-time head coach. Aside from Pickens’ contract situation, which currently does not seem set to become an issue for the team, Schottenheimer’s primary focus ahead of the new season is football.

For a team that is looking to rebuild its culture, seeing Schottenheimer become more comfortable with the role he has found himself in is crucial. And if he can put all the pieces of the puzzle together, that will make Dallas a very dangerous team. In Ferguson’s eyes, that’s already the perfect word to describe Schottenheimer, and if he can do his job properly, that will soon be how people everywhere talk about his team.