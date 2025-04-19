Cowboys Pro Bowler Makes Life-Changing Announcement

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is tying the knot with his girlfriend Haley Cavinder.

The couple announced their engagement on social media, with Cavinder showing off her new bling. She followed it up with a post that said “the easiest love.”

The post drew a reaction from players around the NFL, including George Kittle, former Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance and others. Dak Prescott’s wife, Sarah Jane Ramos, also weighed in.

“These photographs and moments,” she said. “Congratulations beautiful people!!”

The pair began dating in September 2023 after connecting on social media and have since been open about their relationship, frequently supporting each other’s athletic careers and sharing moments online.

Cavinder made a name for herself as a college basketball standout alongside her twin sister, Hanna. She recently wrapped up her senior season at Miami, where she averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Jake Ferguson Looking for Bounce-Back Year With Cowboys

Ferguson has developed into a reliable target in the Cowboys’ passing attack. After a modest rookie campaign — starting eight games and recording 19 receptions — Ferguson broke out in his second year, earning Pro Bowl honors with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns.

However, he took a step back last season. Ferguson missed time due to injury and struggled to replicate his previous production, finishing with 59 receptions for 494 yards and no touchdowns. His drop-off was compounded by Prescott’s absence for a chunk of the season, which disrupted the Cowboys’ offensive rhythm.

“Last year was an unusual year for us as a team in particular, it was unusual for him with the knee injury in the first game, and then when he got it back, then boom, he’s out with a concussion,” tight ends coach Lunda Wells said, per Athlon Sports. “So that was a tough year for him, so the biggest thing is just getting back on the horse, taking care of your body, and just putting your best foot forward this coming offseason to prepare you for the season.”

Cowboys Looking to Add Weapons to Passing Game

The Cowboys already boast one of the NFL’s top receivers in CeeDee Lamb, but they’ve made it clear they’re looking to add another explosive weapon to their arsenal this offseason. While a move has yet to materialize, the draft is quickly approaching and Dallas has done its homework, meeting with several of the top receiver prospects in the class.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

The most important factor for the Cowboys offense is Prescott staying healthy. He’s still recovering from hamstring surgery but has made major strides in his comeback effort.

“If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that,” Prescott said on April 12. “It’s about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games], whatever we get to when the time’s right.”

The Cowboys hold the No. 12 pick in the first round of the draft.