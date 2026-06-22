Cowboys $50 Million TE Jake Ferguson Marries Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

There’s more than 1 superstar NFL tight end getting married this summer, it turns out.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson married social media influencer, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and former college basketball player Haley Cavinder on Saturday at the Biltmore hotel in Miami, according to GQ Sports.

“For the ceremony, Cavinder wore a custom lace princess gown from the designer Galia Lahav, who also dressed Paris Hilton, Simone Biles, and Vanessa Hudgens for their weddings, as well as Beyoncé for her 2019 vow renewal with Jay-Z,” GQ’s Matthew Roberson wrote. “Cavinder says she connected with the brand on Instagram, and after initially turning down the first gown she was presented with, she eventually said yes to the dress on the second go-round. Ferguson, meanwhile, sported a Bond-esque white dinner jacket tailored by Mitch Purgason of Stitched by Mitch, who has made nearly every suit the 27-year-old Wisconsin native has worn during his four seasons in the NFL.”

Ferguson, a 4th-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, signed a 4-year, $50 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier, who played for the Cowboys the last 2 seasons, officiated the ceremony. Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott was 1 of the groomsmen.

The wedding came with 1 important rule — no kids allowed.

“I knew for a fact my little cousins would be asking Dak Prescott for a picture,” Ferguson told Roberson, laughing “I just didn’t want that to happen, because I wanted him to let loose a little bit.”

Ferguson and Cavinder’s High-Profile Romance

Ferguson has been in a relationship with Haley Cavinder since 2023. The couple got engaged in April 2025.

Haley Cavinder and her identical twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, are 2 of the most well-known social media influencers in the United States.

Haley has over 1 million followers on her personal Instagram account. By comparison, Ferguson has approximately 172,000 followers on his official Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person,” Haley Cavinder wrote on her official Instagram account on Ferguson’s birthday on January 18. “You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and I can’t wait to marry you. Nothing is better than doing life with you.”

Haley Cavinder was the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2021 for Fresno State as well as a 3-time All-MWC pick. She was a 2-time All-ACC pick in 2023 and 2025 after transferring to the University of Miami.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Kept Faith in Ferguson

Ferguson was a Pro Bowler in 2023 but had a down year in 2024 with quarterback Dak Prescott out for 10 games.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kept the faith in his young tight end and signed him to a the $50 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

Selected in the fourth round (No. 129 overall) by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL draft out of the University of Wiscoonsin, Ferguson was headed into the final season of his 4-year, $4.36 million rookie contract in 2025.

In response, the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Ferguson had a bounce back year with 82 receptions for 600 yards and 8 touchdowns to re-establish himself as one of the NFL’s elite tight ends. The Cowboys finished second in the NFL in total offense but posted a second consecutive losing season and missed the playoffs — mostly thanks to a defense that finished 30th in the NFL in yards allowed.