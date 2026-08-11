Cowboys’ Javonte Williams Gets Blasted by Commanders CB Over NFC East Comments

The Dallas Cowboys did not have the season they hoped for in 2025, and it’s clear that the 2026 campaign will be very important for this group. Not only is this roster running out of time to prove it can win, but fans are beginning to lose patience with this current crop of players.

While the pressure is on this season, the Cowboys don’t seem to be feeling the weight of it just yet. Running back Javonte Williams recently claimed that he believes Dallas will run the NFC East division in 2026, which caught the attention of folks around the league. It didn’t take long for him to face blowback for his comments, as Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson took aim at Williams after catching wind of his remarks.

Commanders’ Amik Robertson Takes Shot at Cowboys’ Javonte Williams

The Cowboys spent the offseason attempting to upgrade their defense, which weighed down their offense all last year. While Dallas wasn’t perfect on that side of the ball, it was generally able to put points up on the board, so if the defense can at least hold its own, this team should be a playoff contender when it returns to action.

Williams was one of the bright spots for the Cowboys last year, as his first season with the team ended up being the best of his career to this point. In 16 games, Williams racked up 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 252 carries, while also catching 35 passes for 137 yards and another pair of scores. In the process, Williams made the running back room in Dallas his own.

The NFC East figures to be very competitive, as the Philadelphia Eagles are still a Super Bowl threat, and the Commanders have their eyes on their own bounce-back season. Robertson, who latched on with Washington this offseason, didn’t take too kindly to Williams’ claims that Dallas is the best team across the board in its division, as he bluntly called out the star running back.

“We’ll see,” Robertson simply said on “The Exhibit” when asked about Williams’ comments. “Sometimes the loudest man is always the weakest man. I ain’t speak on all that. We’re going to chop wood and carry water. We’re going to put the work in behind the scenes, continue getting better, and then we’re gonna shine when the lights are bright.”

Javonte Williams Looking to Back Up Bold Cowboys Claim in 2026

You can’t blame either Williams or Robertson for backing their own teams, but the NFC East is typically one of the chippier divisions in the NFL, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that bad blood already exists between these two teams. The Cowboys and Commanders have similar goals for the upcoming season, and based on Robertson’s comments, the two games between these two squads could wind up being quite fiery.

Chances are, Robertson’s response won’t register on Williams’ radar, as he and his teammates are focused on getting ready for the start of the regular season. First, though, Dallas has to get through its preseason slate, which is set to get underway on Saturday when it squares off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.