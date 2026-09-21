Javonte Williams Sends Brutally Honest Message After Cowboys’ Week 2 Win

The Dallas Cowboys managed to pick up their first win of the 2026 campaign in Week 2, as they took down their division rival, the Washington Commanders, by a score of 37-20. While the Cowboys were aided by Jayden Daniels‘ departure from the game with an elbow injury, a win is a win, and there are quite a few things they can build off of moving forward.

If there’s one area where Dallas struggled, it was with its rushing attack on offense, as Javonte Williams turned in a fairly quiet day at the office. It’s tough to harp on him and the ground game too much, but after the game, Williams made it clear that he wasn’t pleased with his performance in the Cowboys’ win.

NEW: 1-on-1 with #Cowboys RB Javonte Williams: Williams reacts to the win, discusses CeeDee Lamb big day, status of the run game, smiles when I bring up Commanders CB Amik Robertson's name, discuses Jayden Daniels' injury and somehow is the only person on Earth who thought… https://t.co/gRwvGASsCU pic.twitter.com/vaaq2Im6aZ— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 21, 2026

In his first season with the Cowboys, Williams turned in the best season of his career, as he racked up 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 252 carries. While Dallas switched up a lot of things over the offseason, it largely left its offense intact, as it liked what this group accomplished in 2025.

The passing attack was on fire against the Commanders in Week 2, but the same can’t be said for the ground game, as Williams picked up just 30 yards on 12 carries, one week after he scored a pair of touchdowns against the New York Giants. It’s still early, but Williams is averaging just three yards per carry, which isn’t exactly good.

It’s a lot easier to stomach this sort of production when you are winning, but Williams knows he’s going to have to be better for the Cowboys moving forward. As a result, Williams wasn’t necessarily in a celebratory mood after this win, as he made it clear he wasn’t proud of what Dallas was able to accomplish on the ground in this one.

“It’s not where we want it at right now, but we’re gonna get it figured out. We’ll get it straight,” Williams said when asked about the Cowboys’ run game in an interview with Josina Anderson. “Everybody else executed, so we’ve just gotta do our part and get the run game going.”

Cowboys Need Javonte Williams to Get Going

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 14: Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Williams hasn’t exactly been bad for the Cowboys so far this season, but if this team wants to hit its goals this year, it is going to need more from him in the production department. The fact that Dallas was able to win without getting much from him is encouraging, but it isn’t sustainable.

The Commanders have a stout defensive front, so there’s no shame in getting slowed down by them. You can bet Williams will be chomping at the bit to get back on the field and turn in a better outing, and with the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 3, a big outing may be needed from him if the Cowboys intend on coming out on top.