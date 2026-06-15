Cowboys’ $24 Million Free-Agent RB Labeled ‘One Hit Wonder’

The Dallas Cowboys made a middling investment at running back in 2025 with a 1-year, $3 million contract for free agent Javonte Williams — a deal with numbers so low it didn’t even guarantee him a place on the 53-man roster.

The Cowboys watched that investment pay off in a big way as Williams ran wild in his 1st season in Dallas, rushing for career highs across the board with 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns at 4.8 yards per carry.

Instead of letting Williams hit the free-agent market for a 2nd consecutive year, the Cowboys went all-in, signing the 2021 2nd round pick to a 3-year, $24 million contract.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called Williams falling back to his old ways and being a “one hit wonder” as the worst-case scenario for the Cowboys offense in 2026.