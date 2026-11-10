Cowboys Jerry Jones Announces Team Will Make Roster Addition

On Monday, news about Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson came down, and it was not good–Goodson had injured his knee during what was a breakout game against the Colts, in which he went for 77 yards and 12 carries. That’s just what the Cowboys were looking for behind Javonte Williams at their RB2 position, a spot that has become something of a Bermuda triangle for Dallas this season, with Malik Davis sidelined because of his surgery before the season even started, Emari Demercado signed and waived and now Goodson, brought in before Week 3 and now unfortunately out by Week 10.

Team COO Stephen Jones was asked about Goodson and said: “He’s certainly earning those opportunities. We’ve got our fingers crossed right now on the injury front with him. You know, he came out and, it’s a real injury. My hat’s off to him even more that he came back in and ran his (expletive) off, ran hard. He’s got a real injury that he’s unfortunately probably going to have to miss some time with.”

Cowboys Will Add a Running Back

On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones said that the plan is to bring in a new running back on Tuesday, which happens to be the day of the NFL trade deadline. There are some significant players available at the position on the trading block, but Jerry Jones said that is not the direction the team is expected to take.

Asked if adding a running back on Tuesday would be a priorty, Jones said: “It will be. And we will do that today.”

Now, Jones was not specific about whether the Cowboys would add someone via trade or free agency–or the practice squad, for that matter, but several Cowboys beat writers chimed in.

From Tommy Yarrish of the team site: “Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan he anticipates adding a running back from the free agent market today with RB Tyler Goodson expected to miss some time with a knee injury.”

And from Todd Archer of ESPN: “With RB Tyler Goodson dealing with what a source has said is a sprained MCL and ACL in his knee, the Cowboys will add a running back today, per Jerry Jones on @1053thefan. It will not be via trade, but a free-agent signing. So start combing through the RBs available.”

The Cowboys did sign practice squad addition Jashaun Corbin last week, and still have Israel Abanikanda on the squad, too.