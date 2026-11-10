Jerry Jones Issues Four-Word Message on George Pickens Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys have been seemingly endlessly linked to a move that would see 2025 All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens be traded away.

Pickens is playing on the franchise tag for the remainder of the season. And whilst he has put up decent numbers; 533 receiving yards in 8 games to start the season; it is a departure from his 1,429-yard, 9 TD season just one year ago.

The Cowboys are also looking nothing like serious championship contenders despite sitting second in the NFC East at 4-5.

Jerry Jones Plays Down George Pickens Trade Pre-Deadline

Yet despite Pickens’ expiring contract and Dallas’ ongoing struggles – particularly on the defensive side of the ball where the team rank 30th in total defense through the first nine weeks of the season, Jerry Jones stated on Tuesday that Pickens’ hamstring injury was not secretly due to an impending trade, telling the host to “put it to rest” regarding the 25-year old’s trade rumors.

“100% pure injury related.” Jones said about Pickens missing Week 9’s 27-23 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Put it to rest.”

Pickens’ Hamstring Injury Reason for Missing Week 9

It is not fully clear as to whether Jones meant to put to rest the idea of Pickens being traded or simply the fact that the injury report was a little deceiving.

Either way, the response points to the notion that Pickens will not be moved prior to the deadline, and that Jones evidently sees the former Pittsburgh Steeler as part of the team’s future plans at the position.

Pickens’ teammate CeeDee Lamb also came out against said idea, despite some Cowboys fans supporting the notion.

Now, Dallas and Jerry Jones could change their mind at the eleventh hour. But at this point it feels pretty likely that Pickens will remain a Cowboys come 4pm on Tuesday.