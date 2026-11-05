CeeDee Lambs Claps Back at Fanbase After George Pickens Trade Wishes

The Dallas Cowboys‘ wide receiving corps have been reset such that CeeDee Lamb has returned to the undisputed WR1, with George Pickens the clear #2 option.

Although both have performed well and are on track for 1,000+ yard receiving seasons, certain corners of the fanbase have been clamoring for the team to move off Pickens and trade him to a wide receiver-needy team.

Sitting at 3-5 with one of the worst defenses in the NFL, few people – including Cowboys fans themselves – consider Dallas to be a bona fide championship contender. And with Pickens’ franchise tag up in the summer, many believe that the team should sell high (ish) and trade the former Steeler.

CeeDee Lamb Rallies to the Defense of George Pickens

One person who is not in agreement on that is wideout CeeDee Lamb, who hit out at the fanbase for suggesting that.

“CeeDee Lamb on the fan base wanting George Pickens traded: “I don’t know why that’s the thing, but come on man. Everything that I’ve been able to accomplish has been because of him and what he’s done the year before and vice versa.'” Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reported on Nov. 5.

Certainly “everything” Lamb has been able to accomplish does not fall into the realm of the work done by Pickens, if for no other reason than the fact that Lamb had five excellent seasons in the NFL prior to the arrival of the former Georgia Bulldog.

Should the Cowboys Trade or Extend George Pickens?

But there is also some sense in what the three-time All-Pro wideout is saying: having Pickens diverts attention away from Lamb, or at the very least prevents defenses from focusing all of their resources into stopping the seventh-year pro, giving him more time and space to operate.

The data somewhat backs this up: in 2024 – Lamb’s last season before the arrival of Pickens – he averaged 79.6 yards per game, a full 7 yards less compared to 2026.

However, that number is also skewed due to the fact that Cooper Rush played the majority of the 2024 season due to Dak Prescott’s injuries.

At the same time, Pickens has shown to have some maturity issues; whilst they have not manifested too much since his arrival in Dallas, there is no way of guaranteeing that they will not re-surface once the Cowboys extend his deal, which the team would almost have to do if they don’t decide to move off him.

If they can get something in the vague range of a second round draft pick for the also former second round draft pick, that would be a tough thing to say no to – especially given the team already moved off a second rounder in 2028 to secure the services of Joey Porter Jr..