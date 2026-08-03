Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes Announcement on Cowboys Future

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may not keep the team just in the family indefinitely, and has recently alluded to as much.

Jones recently informed the Dallas Morning News that if he ever sold ownership stakes in the Cowboys, Mark Cuban is a candidate. Cuban has been widely known as a part owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team and still has a 27% stake in the team.

“That’s exactly why, if you’re me, you would be open to that is because of the man. I have all the respect in the world for him, and I know what he did for the Mavericks and what he’s done for basketball,” Jones told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “You want to associate with the highest quality of [a person] who loves the game and then also at the same time wants to do something about it. Mark leads the way in that.”

Cuban purchased a majority stake in the Mavericks in 2000, and he helped the team turned things around with sellout crowds and eventually an NBA title in 2011. He eventually sold a majority of his ownership stake in 2023.

Jones, 83, has owned the Cowboys since 1989, and he enjoyed wild success in the 1990s with three Super Bowl wins, and the franchise remains one of the most popular in all of professional sports. The Cowboys aren’t for sale at this time, but Jones clearly has ideas for the future.

Cowboys Clear Of 1 Problem if Mark Cuban Joined

In 2025, the Dallas Mavericks made an unpopular trade with fans, when the team sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cuban, who was silent on the issue at first, finally tipped his camp on not being happy with the trade during an interview with Bill Gates. Since Cuban doesn’t have oversight on basketball operations, the decision was not his.

If Cuban had an ownership stake in the Cowboys, that could be good news for Cowboys fans. He kept top players with the Mavericks when he did have a say, and the Mavericks stayed on track as a playoff team in the Western Conference for much of his time as a majority owner.

Based on that, Cuban keeping top players with the Cowboys and keeping the team highly competitive would be high priorities for him.

Cowboys Co-Owner Stephen Jones Open to Minority Ownership

Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones can see a place for minority ownership with the team.“We wouldn’t rule it out, but, you know, we’d also be very particular in who we would bring in as a partner in terms of that,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on July 31. “But, yes, it was designed when we passed that rule that you could have, you know, private equity involved in the NFL, and you could have minority partners, you know, it made sense for a lot of different reasons, and every owner who chooses to go that path can speak for themselves in terms of why they’re doing it, but it does — I think it’s a great tool.”

“I think it makes the league stronger personally, and, certainly, it’s not something we would ever totally rule out,” Jones added. “But I wouldn’t say anything’s on the front burner, either.”