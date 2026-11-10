Jerry Jones Shared His Candid Reaction to Cowboys’ Ugly Week 9 Win

After a 27-23 Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, everyone is talking about how they feel about the Dallas Cowboys.

The biggest storyline from the game was the 14 penalties called on the Cowboys for 153 yards. This is despite outgaining the Colts 508-271.

Dallas has to be happy about at least walking away with a win, but they left Indiana not feeling great. It raises some concerns about the team’s near future, including their owner and general manager, Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones Talks Dallas Cowboys’ Week 9 Win

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, where he was asked about his reaction to the Cowboys’ Week 9 win over the Colts. While he’s happy about the victory, Jones knows there is a lot of work ahead.

“Bittersweet. We would like to have avoided in those circumstances when we had spurts of playing well, both offensively, the statistics are impressive, the defense played some great snaps. On the other hand we had to really have some help to get that win. And overall we’re not playing very good and we’re sure going to have to take what we’ve done over the last several weeks, put the best parts of it together because we have a real challenge coming up in San Francisco.”

The Cowboys are 4-5 this season and still two games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East. This win came after losing three of their previous four games.

Dallas Cowboys Shift the Focus to Week 10

After a game like that, the focus this week is cleaning up the mistakes. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media on Monday to talk about DeMarvion Overshown’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for celebrating on the field despite being in street clothes.

“Addressed it 1-on-1 with D-Mo first. Addressed it with the football team. Totally unacceptable and it won’t happen again. … He understands that was unacceptable and can’t happen. Our meeting was very straightforward.”

Dallas’s coaching staff even spent time in a team meeting breaking down each penalty. Schottenheimer is focused on correcting it right away.

“We actually watched all 14 of them in the team meeting; we pointed it out. Sloppy. Not good enough. I think there were two pre-snap, which is a positive. I think we were averaging seven a game, so we were twice the average. Not good enough at all. We showed all the penalties from the PIs to the holdings. … Sloppy fundamentals.”

The Cowboys now must prepare for a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is one of the best teams in the NFL, so this will not be an easy game for Dallas.

Week 9 at least showed that the Cowboys are getting better as a team on offense and defense. Now it’s all about cleaning up the mistakes they have made with penalties and being mentally tougher.