Jerry Jones Has Been Surprised by Struggling Cowboys Starter

Every training camp has its surprises for guys who have performed well, and the Dallas Cowboys are no exception to that.

A lot of attention has been on how good the Cowboys’ backfield has looked. Cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. has been generating a ton of buzz for the way he’s been performing in training camp.

The offensive line has gotten some attention since controversy before the Cowboys got to training camp. One question surrounded ther starting lineup between Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton: who would start at left tackle? Guyton has certainly quieted the noise, with Smith potentially taking his spot after the team named him the guy.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Paid Tyler Guyton Ultimate Compliment

Jones spoke with the media on Thursday when The Athletic’s Jon Machota asked who has surprised him. Guyton was Jones’s choice.

“I really like Guyton. He’s really (playing) at the level of competition that we hoped for.”

Dallas’ first-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft has had an up-and-down start to his career. Last year, Guyton allowed 31 pressures, 6 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks in 418 pass-blocking snaps. He also committed 7 penalties.

Pro Football Focus gave Guyton an overall grade of 57.5, ranking 71st out of 89 offensive tackles in 2025. He also had a pass-blocking grade of 50.0 and a run-blocking grade of 64.9.

There were talks before training camp that the Cowboys were considering moving Smith from left guard to left tackle because of Guyton’s struggles. Dallas decided to stick it out with Guyton at left tackle for the time being.

Tyler Guyton is Getting Back on Cowboys’ Good Side in Training Camp

Guyton appears to be doing all the right things so far in camp. He has a lot to prove and faces pressure to step up and perform better than he did in 2025.

Pass protection has been Guyton’s biggest Achilles heel since joining the NFL. He’s improving, but the Cowboys are looking to do big things in 2026 and can’t afford to take a step back.

Training camp at least gives them an idea of whether to stick with Guyton for now. Once the regular season begins, that could be a completely different story for the Cowboys. If Guyton struggles, that could lead to tough decisions next offseason at left tackle.

For now, Guyton is holding onto his left tackle job and is earning it every day. That’s a positive development for the Cowboys. This is the last big worry about the offense before claiming that the unit is elite. There are a lot of good things about this offense, but it all falls on Guyton to hold up his end of the bargain and protect Dak Prescott from being hit.