Shavon Revel Jr. Made Bold Claim After Cowboys-Rams Practice

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams had a joint practice that gave the teams a chance to face different competition for the first time.

That might have exposed something within the Cowboys that might become public knowledge. First, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are as good as many believe.

One other thing, though, is how good Pickens and Lamb are making the Cowboys’ secondary. It’s certainly giving one of their cornerbacks a lot more confidence.

How One Cowboys Cornerback Made Easy Work Out of Rams

Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. spoke with the media about his experience in the joint practice with the Rams. Revel revealed that facing off against the Rams’ receivers might have been easier than expected.

“That felt easy,” Revel said via The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt, “because I’ve been doing it every day against — in my opinion, personally — the best receivers in the league and I felt that throughout this camp. When we played the Rams, I was like ‘[expletive], this is easy. It’s nothing because I’m guarding these guys every single day.’”

Revel put up a great performance at the Cowboys-Rams joint practice that had many talking. He had multiple incidents where he broke up Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua’s targeted passes.

One of the Cowboys’ 2025 NFL Draft picks did not play in 10 games last year because of an ACL injury at East Carolina. He finished with 35 tackles, 3 pass deflections, and 1 tackle for loss in seven games.

Shavon Revel Jr. is Showing Confidence Entering the 2026 Cowboys Season

Revel is in a training camp position battle with Cobie Durant for the starting CB2 job. On the latest unofficial depth chart, both are listed as the starter. That shows that no one has taken the job yet.

It still feels as though Durant will win the job based on his experience with the Rams over the last few years. Revel is going to make that conversation hard, given how he’s been playing.

What has helped Revel throughout training camp is that he has shown major improvement in multiple categories. He is becoming a more consistent coverage corner and is working on being a stronger tackler.

This battle will take time to decide since Revel and Durant are having good camps. About two more weeks of training camp remain before this is decided. It will take a few preseason games to decide the winner of the position battle, though.

The Cowboys open up the preseason on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is coming off a Super Bowl win, so it’s a good first test for the Cowboys as they enter the 2026 season. That will be Revel’s first chance to prove to Dallas that he deserves to be in the starting lineup over Durant.