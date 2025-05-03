Cowboys Get Concerning News on QB Joe Milton

A new report explains the New England Patriots’ decision to trade quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys, pointing to doubts about his ability to mesh as a backup in the QB room.

The Cowboys sent the Patriots a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 171) in exchange for Milton, who was a sixth-round pick last year. Dallas also received a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 217) in the deal. The Cowboys needed a capable backup with Cooper Rush leaving in free agency for the Baltimore Ravens.

Milton earned some praise for his lone start with the Patriots, passing for 241 yards and a touchdown. Some assumed New England moved on from Milton to take pressure off starter Drake Maye. However, Greg Bedard said on the “Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast” that Milton burned some bridges within the organization in New England.

“Joe Milton — and this is a direct quote from someone in the organization — is not a good dude,” Bedard said on the “Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast.”

Play

“Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room — that was going to be an issue. It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.”

Joe Milton Praised Cowboys QB Dak Prescott After Trade

If the report of Milton not being a “good dude” is true, perhaps a change of scenery and playing behind an accomplished veteran like Dak Prescott will help him. And so far, Milton has said all the right things.

“It’s great, he’s a great person,” Milton told the Cowboys’ official site about Prescott. “This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

Milton also described himself as “cool, calm, and collected.”

“I like to have fun, I’m very passionate about football, play Call of Duty here and there. I like being me,” Milton said. “You’ll always see me smiling for one, and I’m always going to enjoy my teammates to the best that I can.

“Here now, I’m a Cowboy now, being able to learn my teammates and get to explore and experience different things with them.”

Dak Prescott Will ‘Push’ Fellow Cowboys QBs

.@SaadYousuf126 asked #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott about the loss of Cooper Rush in a changing QB room. Dak didn’t hesitate when he heard Rush’s name to say “ah, man.” Prescott speaks about Rush, Will Grier and the addition of Joe Milton. pic.twitter.com/QHGnqRKD0A — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) April 11, 2025

Prescott shared a strong bond with Rush, his longtime backup, and now hopes to build that same rapport with Milton. He’s looking forward to working alongside Milton and fellow quarterback Will Grier as they get to work this offseason.

“Anybody that’s played with me or been in that quarterback room knows that all I care about is everybody pushing everybody and getting better,” Prescott told reporters recently. “I’ve already worked with Will (Grier) for years, know his mindset. I’m excited to add Joe to the room and I know Will is as well.”

Prescott isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Cowboys locked him in with a four-year, $240 million extension before last season, which included an $80 million signing bonus and $231 million guaranteed.

He’s recovering from hamstring surgery but is on track to be near full strength for training camp and the start of the season.