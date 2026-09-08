Cowboys’ Joe Milton Admits Raw Emotion After He Was Cut

It was one of the biggest surprises of the cut-down period, not just for the Dallas Cowboys but around the NFL in general. After a brilliant preseason in which he appeared, on multiple occasions, to have won the backup quarterback job behind Dak Prescott, Joe Milton was instead abruptly cut by the team a week ago. It was not just a surprise among those covering the teams and observing at The Star. It was a surprise around the whole of the NFL, where there had been trade chatter around Milton. Because nothing had come to fruition, the assumption was that Milton would stick with the Cowboys.

In fact, Milton himself truly thought his spot with the Cowboys was safe and that he might be the QB2. He did, after all, throw for 378 yards and three touchdowns on 29-for-43 passing, with a 126.0 passer rating and no sacks taken.

When the news was delivered that the Cowboys were axing him, Milton said, “Yeah, it was shocking. But it’s life. You got to be able to live with it and roll with it and deliver blows back whenever it’s time.”

Joe Milton Took Time to Come Back to Cowboys

Milton, of course, re-signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad last week. The timing of the Cowboys’ actions with Milton did appear a bit sideways, as the team let Milton go on Monday, after most teams looking for a backup quarterback had completed their business and got their options in order. That meant there were not many opportunities for Milton to grab, and coming back to the Cowboys was his best bet.

Asked about the decision to return, he said his relatinoships were what drew him back.

“Somewhat, but not really,” Milton said. “I have a lot of relationships here and guys I trust with my development. I got Dak in my room. A lot of places don’t have a true vet that have been playing, starting in this league since they got in. Having him in the room is just one of those ways that I know I’ll be taken care of as far as my knowledge and my development of the game.”

Cowboys Went With Sam Howell at QB2

Milton is now in his third season in the NFL, having started in New England before arriving with the Cowboys last year via a trade. He stuck on the roster last year, but the Cowboys brought in veteran Sam Howell in the offseason to give them a more experienced backup option. That appeared to fire up Milton, who had an excellent camp and showed progress at running the offense and improving his decision-making.

Didn’t matter, though, as he still lost out to Howell, who was on a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

“It’s a part of the business,” Milton said. “I’ve been in this situation before. I’ve been through it before, so I know what to do and what to get myself prepared for. Also, you just got to be ready when your name is called. It’s a long season, 17 games, and hopefully we go to the Super Bowl. You never know what’s going to happen. You just got to be ready.”

Dak Prescott: Joe Milton ‘Pissed Off’

By the time he met the Cowboys media, Milton was composed and collected. Last week, Prescott noted that Milton was probably plenty angry with the way the process unfolded. Milton cited Prescott as a big reason he wanted to return.

Said Prescott: “For me, it’s just about being the right leader and the right brother for him, giving him everything he needs and make sure that he’s not pissed off. I mean, I’m sure he’s pissed off, but doesn’t allow that competition and him not getting what he wants to derail his overall growth and just the progression and the route trajectory that he’s ultimately on and just staying on that.”