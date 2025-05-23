Cowboys Respond to Concerning Joe Milton News

Joe Milton has been a model teammate and quarterback since joining the Dallas Cowboys, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who pushed back on recent rumors labeling the former sixth-round pick as a locker room problem.

The Cowboys sent the Patriots a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 171) in exchange for Milton, who was a sixth-round pick in 2024. Dallas also received a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 217) in the deal. The Cowboys needed a capable backup with Cooper Rush leaving in free agency for the Baltimore Ravens.

Milton was an exciting acquisition to give the Cowboys a young quarterback with upside to learn behind Dak Prescott. However, Greg Bedard said on the “Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast” that Milton burned some bridges within the organization in New England and laid out some character concerns.

“Joe Milton — and this is a direct quote from someone in the organization — is not a good dude,” Bedard said on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast. “Knowing your role, playing your role, being part of a harmonious quarterback room — that was going to be an issue. It wasn’t about Drake Maye. It was just about the room.”

Play

Cowboys Did Research on Joe Milton Prior to Trade

Schottenheimer’s impression of Milton so far has been quite the opposite of the rumors. The first-year head coach said he spoke with multiple sources around the league to get some background on Milton and is excited.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer on Joe Milton: “I was excited about Joe before we got him. When you go into these deals and you’re talking about making trades, we all reach out to people that you know, people that you trust, people that have been exposed to said player at… pic.twitter.com/YAan9QsG0W — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 21, 2025

Dak Prescott Wants to Push Cowboys QB Room

Things are different for Milton in Dallas than they were in New England. Prescott is an established veteran on a hefty contract, and it’s highly unlikely Milton will see the field unless Prescott gets injured.

Prescott has praised his former backup, Rush, for how he functioned in his role. He’s excited to work with Milton and Will Grier in the Cowboys quarterback room as he looks to find the same kind of energy.

“Anybody that’s played with me or been in that quarterback room knows that all I care about is everybody pushing everybody and getting better,” Prescott told reporters in April. “I’ve already worked with Will (Grier) for years, know his mindset. I’m excited to add Joe to the room and I know Will is as well.”

Milton has seen minimal game action, passing for 241 yards and a touchdown in his lone start last season with New England.