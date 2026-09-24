NFL Insider Stirs Pot on Potential Cowboys-Joey Porter Jr. Blockbuster Trade

Calls for the Dallas Cowboys to make a drastic defensive move grew more quiet this week with the team winning in Week 2. But it likely won’t take much for those demands to heat up again.

That might already be happening as the Cowboys approach their Week 3 trip to Brazil.

Ahead of that matchup, NFL insider Tom Pelissero provided an update on where the Pittsburgh Steelers sit with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. During his update, Pelissero floated the Cowboys as a team of interest in the cornerback’s situation.

“We still have no idea when or if he’s gonna play for the Steelers again,” said Pelissero on The Rich Eisen Show. “I would certainly tell you, Omar Khan’s phone has been ringing about this. There are some obvious teams that could use an upgrade.

“Could the Cowboys go out and swing a trade for Joey Porter Jr.?”

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract. He has missed the first two games of the 2026 NFL season. Porter spent training camp and the preseason on the PUP list because of a back injury. The cornerback and Porter were also negotiating a long-term extension during that time.

There have been mixed reports about whether the contract or back injury is the primary reason for the cornerback sitting out the first two games.

Cowboys Floated as Trade Destination for Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Getty NFL insider Tom Pelissero mentioned Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as a trade candidate for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The NFL trade rumor mill began in earnest around Porter on August 20 when NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported multiple teams “have wondered about” whether the Steelers would trade the cornerback. At that point, though, there was still a few weeks for Porter and the Steelers to negotiation a new contract.

But an extension didn’t come for Porter before the regular season started, and the Steelers have a team policy not to negotiation contracts during the campaign. On the day of Pittsburgh’s season opener, NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported the cornerback had previously requested to be traded.

Since then, pundits have mentioned the Cowboys as one of several potential suitors.

Interestingly, though, Porter refuted he ever requested a trade while speaking to reporters Thursday. The cornerback also appeared focused on returning to play for the Steelers.

“Yes, definitely,” said Porter to a question on whether he sees himself playing “at some point”, via Steelers insider Mark Kaboly.

With all this in mind, it’s not clear Porter will be available even if the Cowboys pursue him. However, there are Porter updates almost daily. It wouldn’t be surprising if there’s a new development before Sunday.

What will be interesting to see is if Schefter or Rapoport address their previous report about Porter requesting a trade. The two insiders names didn’t come up in the cornerback’s media session Thursday. But clearly, Porter denied their report from Week 1.

It’s also worth noting that while Pelissero is a plugged-in insider, he merely floated a Cowboys-Porter trade as possible. Pelissero wasn’t reporting it as something likely or going to happen.

After Thursday, it appears much more likely Porter stays with the Steelers until at least free agency.