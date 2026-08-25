Cowboys ‘Splashy’ Trade Idea Delivers Dallas Next Potential $30 Million CB

Trade rumors are really starting to heat up around Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The fourth-year cornerback is seeking a new contract before the regular season, and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Steelers have yet to even make him an offer. Could the Dallas Cowboys benefit from the situation? CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo definitely sees that as a possibility.

DeArdo named six potential trade destinations for Porter to begin this week. The Cowboys topped the list.

“Dallas makes sense on several fronts, starting with the fact that Porter would complement what the Cowboys already have in the secondary. Porter could serve as a mentor of sorts for first-round pick Caleb Downs,” wrote DeArdo.

“The Cowboys, who have been in spending mode since trading Micah Parsonslast summer, have a considerable amount of cap space and could make a move to acquire Porter if they were inclined to do so. Making this even more logical is the fact that Jerry Jones and Steelers GM Omar Khan have a history of working out significant trades.

DeArdo also argued the age of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the team’s lack of playoff success over the past three decades could raise Dallas’ motivation to make a deal.

“Speaking of Jones, the Cowboys’ 83-year-old owner is desperate to end Dallas’ championship drought, which is now at 31 years. That, coupled with the fact that Jones loves making splashy trades, makes this scenario even more logical.”

Porter started 41 games in the first three seasons of his NFL career. He has posted 165 combined tackles, including three for loss, 31 pass defenses and three interceptions in 47 contests overall.