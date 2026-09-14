Cowboys Could Make Blockbuster Trade to Help Fix Defense: Insider

The Dallas Cowboys defense against the New York Giants in Week 1 looked an awful lot like it did last season. That’s not good news for the Cowboys, as they finished ranked in the bottom three of the league in points allowed and total defense.

To fix the unit quickly and save their season, the Cowboys might have to think drastically. If they do, then a blockbuster trade could be in order.

One potential trade target that would definitely upgrade the Dallas defense is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. On Sunday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the Cowboys a possible trade partner for Porter.

“Dallas has been looking for cornerback help, though more so in the bargain bin to this point,” wrote Fowler.

“The franchise has trade-market rapport with Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan. The sides have reached deals in back-to-back offseasons, as Dallas traded for wide receiver George Pickens in May 2025 and offensive tackle Broderick Jones on Aug. 29.

“Dallas did not discuss Porter with Pittsburgh at the time of the Jones trade. But that would be an easy call for the Cowboys to make if interested.”

Could the Cowboys Acquire Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.?

Getty ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys a potential trade partner for the Pittsburgh Steelers with CB Joey Porter Jr.

Fowler wrote his assessment about the Cowboys defense scouring the bargain bin for a cornerback before the defense’s abysmal night against the Giants. Perhaps Dallas moves up from the bargain bin now after the loss.

Against the Giants, the Cowboys allowed 394 yards, including 229 passing. New York quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 23 of 29 attempts, and the Giants posted 7.4 yards per pass.

Dallas also yielded 165 yards on the ground in a truly embarrassing performance.

“They shoved us around,” said head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Although he plays cornerback, Porter could bring a toughness and new swagger to the Cowboys defense.

Why Dallas Might Not Be Able to Target Joey Porter Jr.

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play in Week 1 after not landing a contract extension.

Given how badly the Cowboys did against the run versus the Giants, perhaps Dallas will prioritize a different position than cornerback.

Fowler also questioned whether the Cowboys have the draft capital to execute a blockbuster deal for Porter.

“The problem: Dallas has given up some of its draft capital. The team has seven selections in 2027, but four of those are in the sixth and seventh rounds,” wrote Fowler. “Porter would likely cost at least a second-round pick, possibly a first. The Cowboys owe the better of theirs or Green Bay’s first-round pick to the New York Jets, and their third-round selection to the Steelers.”

To get Porter, the Cowboys would likely have to part with the other first-round choice they still have for next spring.

Porter might be available in a trade, though, because the Steelers were unable to sign him to a contract extension this summer. The cornerback missed Week 1 after not getting a new deal.

There were mixed reports Sunday whether Porter sat out because of his contract or due to a back injury. He was questionable on the Steelers injury report before the game and missed all of August because of the ailment.

Porter posted 52 combined tackles with 14 pass defenses and one interception last season. If the Cowboys acquire him, they will have to do so with the expectation of meeting the cornerback’s contract demands for a long-term deal.