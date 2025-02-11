Cowboys Make Controversial Addition To Offense To Finally Unlock Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have had an offseason of change.

Well, at least in the coaching department.

As new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, prepares his staff for the upcoming season, the focus remains one thing above all others – justify Dak Prescott‘s record breaking, $60 million APY contract signed last September.

Breaking from a QB intensive motif, Schottenheimer chose former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach, Klayton Adams, as the team’s next offensive coordinator.

Investing in the offensive line is never a bad decision, but it certainly raised some eyebrows considering other options on the table.

One of those options, Ken Dorsey – the recently fired ex-Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills OC – was expected by many to have another crack at the OC whip come this hiring cycle, but alas nothing came about.

Ken Dorsey Set To Join Schottenheimer’s Staff On The Cowboys

Despite looking past Dorsey for their coordinator position, the Cowboys have managed to finalize a deal to bring the former Brown to Dallas to join their offensive staff, but per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, a role is currently not disclosed.

“Dorsey’s role on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff is yet to be determined. The Cowboys initially hired Schottenheimer as a coaching analyst in 2022, so it’s possible Dorsey starts in a similar role with the Cowboys.

Or maybe he’s the hire for their quarterbacks job, which is not yet filled.

Dorsey. 43, interviewed for the offensive coordinator position that went to Klayton Adams.

The Browns fired Dorsey as their offensive coordinator after the season. Cleveland finished the season 28th in yards and 32nd in points. While Dorsey was not the team’s play-caller to begin the year, he took over the role midway through the season.”

What Does Dorsey’s Track Record Look Like?

Although, as Williams notes, Dorsey’s tenure in Cleveland was less than successful – with the Browns ranking as one of the worst offenses in the NFL – there is perhaps more than meets the eye.

Dorsey was working with one of the statistically worst QBs in the league for the majority of the season in Deshaun Watson; and then was subsequently thrown to the wolves with the combination of the entertaining, but error-prone Jameis Winston, followed by the barely backup-level Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Dorsey called the plays at the Browns, a job that head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has taken back – for now, but was still playing very much in Stefanski’s offensive scheme with below par offensive weaponry.

The now Cowboys assistant had a more fruitful time in Buffalo, where he lead quarterback, Josh Allen, to one of his-and the team’s- more impressive seasons (13-3) before a heavy regression in 2023, where the team started 4-4, after which Dorsey was fired mid-season.

Whilst he has had some “minor outbursts” that could be deemed character issues by some, prior to taking over as Bills OC, Dorsey was widely regarded as one of the best up-and-coming offensive minds in all of football, with many tapping him to be a head coach in the not-too-distant future.

That time is not so close as of now, but with a fresh offense, Dorsey has the chance to display his prowess as a “quarterback whisperer” in getting Dak back to his best. And if he can get him to play up to his ability in the postseason, we could be seeing Dorsey back in big-time conversations sooner rather than later.