Cowboys Linked To Polarizing Ex Bills Coach For OC Job

Amidst the significant amount of coaching changes happening at the Dallas Cowboys in the new, Brian Schottenheimer era, one major position remains unfilled.

The Cowboys have yet to appoint an offensive coordinator – the role Schottenheimer assumed prior to his promotion to head coach this month.

The list of candidates has not been particularly long as Thursday, with only Falcons tight end coach, Kevin Kolger, and Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach, Klayton Adams in the running.

However, there seems to be an additional person to add into the mix – one whose name likely evokes significantly stronger feelings than the other two.

Cowboys Interested In Ken Dorsey For OC Role

Former Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, is thought to be a serious candidate for Dallas’ vacant OC position, per Jeremy Fowler.

#Cowboys are considering former #Browns OC Ken Dorsey for their offensive coordinator position, per source. Interview to be determined but logistics being discussed. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 30, 2025

Dorsey, once thought of as one of the brightest up-and-coming coaching minds in football, had the critical job of replacing the departed Brian Daboll in leading the Buffalo Bills’ offense. A strong debut 2022 season as OC, that saw the Bills rank as the #2 offense in the NFL was followed by a less successful 2023, in which the Bills started 5-5 – from which Dorsey was given his marching orders mid-season.

This past year in Cleveland was not much better for Dorsey, with the Browns offense ranking 28th in the NFL in yards and dead last in points (32nd) in 2024.

Although much of that rests on the shoulders of the exponential decline of highly compensated franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson – and we did see some good (along with bad) moments from backup, Jameis Winston – Cowboys fans would not be out of place in being skeptical of the hiring were it to move forward.

Would Ken Dorsey Be A Strong OC Hire For The Cowboys

Perhaps a consolatory note for Dallas fans will draw from the fact that Schottenheimer has already confirmed that he will be calling offensive plays for the team this upcoming season.

And whilst Dorsey’s up-and-down career; that started with aiding in the development of Josh Allen; may have some cause for concern, he is an experienced OC that has the ability to handle an offense.

With Schottenheimer coming in as a first-time head coach, having a solid pair of hands that have been there and done that, on both sides of the ball – is crucial. Matt Eberflus and Ken Dorsey would be an experienced DC/OC pairing that could be key pillars to lean on come the critical moments of the regular season – and perhaps even the playoffs.

Nothing is confirmed yet, and this is just a singular report – albeit from a very reliable source in Fowler – but it feels like with two other more obscure candidates, this one could have some smoke to it.

But, perhaps the former Seahawks OC will decide to go for a lesser-known figure, one who will not push back as much on his ideas, and will be more willing to let him take charge of the offense.