Cowboys Urged to Add Former No. 4 Pick by Ex-Dallas Star: ‘Would Be a Dog’

Given the state of the Cowboys offense, Dallas is really in no place to scoff at anything these days. So maybe the team should take some advice from former Dallas star Dez Bryant and find a way to bring in languishing Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, a player whose production in four NFL seasons does not appear to match his natural ability.

Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Florida, was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, when he logged 68 catches and totaled 1,026 yards while playing for offensive-minded coach Arthur Smith and catching passes from polished—though 36-year-old—Matt Ryan. Pitts went awry from there, though, flailing with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ritter at the quarterback spot in the next two seasons.

This year, with Kirk Cousins on board, Pitts was expected to flourish again. Instead, he has caught just eight passes for 105 yards through four games.

Bryant, who has been very active talking about the NFL on Twitter/X over the years, was asked about Pitts by a user on the platform. He wrote that Pitts was being misused—and that a move to the Cowboys could change that for him.

Kyle Pitts ‘Would Be a Dog’ in Dallas

On Sunday, user @Mike_Lowery7, asked Bryant for his analysis on Pitts, writing, “@DezBryant please watch pitts tape and tell me if he is a great route runner and do he run thru his routes please and be honest with your assessment.”

While Pitts has taken plenty of criticism for how he runs routes and his level of engagement during games, Bryant said he still has upside but was not being exploited by the Falcons.

That’s when Bryant responded that he’d like to see Pitts in Dallas.

“It’s hard to be great at anything if you are not featured. Atlanta is not the place for Kyle Pitts. He would be a Dog in the cowboys offense and the commanders offense.”

It would be a good idea for former star Cowboys not to suggest transactions that would benefit the Commanders, of course, but Bryant’s point is valid. Pitts belongs in an offense that can take better advantage of his skillset.

If the Cowboys want to get hold of Pitts, though, it still would likely require a trade. Despite his struggles, in April of this year, the Falcons exercised their fifth-year option on Pitts for 2025, worth $10.5 million.

Cowboys Pretty Loaded at Tight End

In the wider picture, it is unlikely that the Cowboys would make a move for Pitts not so much because they could not take advantage of his ability, but because they have plenty of needs on the roster—and tight end is not one of them.

The Cowboys had a breakout star at the position last season, as Jake Ferguson established himself as a reliable target for Dak Prescott, catching 71 passes for 761 yards in his second NFL season last year. Ferguson was named to the Pro Bowl for his efforts.

Dallas also used a second-round pick in 2023 on Luke Schoonmaker, out of Michigan. Schoonmaker played 17 games last season, but had quiet stats, recording eight catches for 65 yards. This season, he has seven catches for 48 yards.