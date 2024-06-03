Larry Allen Called Wife Janelle ‘My Heart & Soul’ Before His Sudden Death

Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Larry Allen, who died suddenly on vacation in Mexico with his family on June 2, leaves behind his wife, Janelle, and three kids, according to a statement from the team on June 3. He spoke lovingly about his family on social media and in his Hall of Fame speech, calling his wife his “heart and soul.”

“The Dallas Cowboys are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member, and pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday,” the team wrote in a statement on its X page on June 3.

“He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle – whom he referred to as his heart and soul, his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III. The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry,” the Cowboys wrote.

Indeed, Allen wrote, “My heart and soul” alongside a photo of him with his wife on Instagram in 2018.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen 💙” the Dallas Cowboys wrote. on June 3. They did not release a cause of death.

Larry Allen Posted About His Wife & Kids on His Instagram Page, Showcasing His Son’s Graduation

In 2019, Allen posted an old-time photo showing his wife and kids on his Instagram page. “My Fam!!” he wrote.

That same year, he posted a picture captioned, “The Allen women.”

Allen also posted pictures on Instagram of his son graduating from Harvard University.

“Yeah Larry!!!!!” Allen wrote with one photo of his namesake son. “Congrats to my son on his Harvard degree!!!!!” he wrote with another post.

“I love my my Fam!!!!!!” he wrote in another Instagram post.

He captioned another Instagram post, “Super Bowl with my first born.”

With another post, he wrote, “Baked me a cake and gave me a 40 ounce 💍”

“Love my family!” he wrote with another post.

Larry Allen Gave Details About Each Family Member in His Hall of Fame Enshrinement Speech, Revealing That His Wife Cooked for Him on Their 1st Date

Allen spoke about his wife Janelle when he was shrined in the NFL Hall of Fame, according to a transcript on the Hall of Fame website.

“Of course I want to thank my heart and soul, my wife, Janelle,” he wrote. “On our first date, she cooked for me. She cooked me two chickens, french fries and baked me a cake and gave me a 40 ounce. I knew then, that was my wife right there.”

He added:

She has blessed me with three beautiful children, Jayla Lee Allen, she’s a talented actress and a writer. She helped me write this speech. I remember when she was a little girl, I would have a bad game. She was sensitive, and she’d come up to me and say, ‘Daddy, what’s wrong?’ She was about four-years old. She would bring me cookies, cakes and just try to cheer me up. She’ll be going to Pepperdine University this year I’m so proud of my little mama, and I hope she’ll turn into … I know she’s going to be an amazing woman.

Allen also spoke about his other kids.

My youngest, Loriana Allen, she’s a basketball player. She’s kind of like LeBron James. She’s pretty good. She’s the funniest person I know. She makes me laugh all the time. To my son, Larry Allen III. He’s a 6’4″, 290 pound offensive lineman that plays at De La Salle High School, the No. 1 team in California. He’s the smartest person I know, and I’m proud of you, Son. Very polite, but once he gets on that field, he’s a beast, just like his daddy.

Larry Allen Said His Mother Taught Him ‘Never to Back Down From Anybody’

In his Hall of Fame speech, Allen also thanked his parents.

“I also want to thank my mother, Vera Allen, she can’t be here tonight. She passed away,” he said. “I know she’s looking down on me smiling,” he said. “I was a young boy, and my little brother got into a fight and I went to protect him. Growing up in Compton, California, it’s rough out there. I was protecting my little brother with the guy who was a little older than me.”

He added, “He ended up stabbing me. Three months later my mother said, I’m not raising any punks, so she made me fight this guy. She said you will fight him until you win. First day I lost. Second day I lost. The third day I finally won. That was one of the most valuable lessons I learned in my life, never to back down from anybody.”

He noted, “I carried that lesson through my whole career. I just knew I had to win every play, and that’s the reason why I’m here today.”

He also spoke about his dad:

I’d also like to thank my father. On the other end, he taught me to never get mad, but to get even, to control my temper. I also used that in the game of football. I knew if I lost a play, I had 45 seconds to get even. I’d like to say thank you to my brother, Von, happy birthday, little brother. After every game I knew when I checked my phone I would receive a text from him telling me how good I did, and I want to say thank you.

Larry Allen Declared His Love for His Wife Janelle in an Anniversary Post

Allen wrote on Instagram about his love for his wife in an anniversary post.

“Happy anniversary to my wife!!! I love you,” he wrote, sharing a picture with his wife in 2019.

“I do it for the ones I love the most,” he wrote with another family picture.