Cowboys Again Tabbed Best Fit for Star Defender

The Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up their offseason workout phase and are heading into a lengthy stretch of down time, with training camp a little more than a month away. While there is no doubt that the defense is much improved, there is still a legitimate question — or questions — about depth and talent level on that side of the ball. One of the most obvious spots is linebacker, where the Cowboys tried to sign stars like Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, and sought a trade for the like of Jordyn Brooks.

Instead, the Cowboys landed linebacker Dee Winters from the 49ers, in a deal for a fifth-round pick, and appear ready to go into 2026 with DeMarvion Overshown as the green dot linebacker and Winters playing off ball.

Even if all goes well with those two, the Cowboys could be badly lacking in depth. Winters has one season of starting experience, last year when he filled in as an injury replacement for San Francisco, which lost star Fred Warner to injury. Overshown is a major injury concern–remember, he missed his entire rookie season in 2023 and has played just 19 games in the last two years because of injuries.

Cowboys Talked About Jordyn Brooks Trade Before

It was reported earlier this offseason by Nick Harris of the Fort Wort Star-Telegram that the Cowboys had spoken to the Dolphins about Brooks. But no deal got done at that point. The Cowboys have since added Jaishawn Barham in the draft, and still have Shemar James on the roster, but there is not doubt that linebacker remains a weak spot.

So … why not call up Miami again, now that June 1 has passed and there might be a bigger pathway to making a deal with the rebuilding Dolphins for Brooks–an All-Pro last season who led the NFL with 183 tackles?

Dolphins Should Deal Jordyn Brooks: ESPN

That’s the notion from ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz, who made clear that the last remaining feat for the Dolphins as they attempt to cut costs and work their way towards some financial relief. And he mentions the Cowboys as a team that could take advantage.

Writes Schatz: “Look, is there any point in the Dolphins keeping good players if their contracts end after the 2026 season? Brooks could possibly re-sign with Miami to be part of the rebuild. But he’s likely gone, so the Dolphins should get something for him.

“Brooks was a first-team All-Pro linebacker last season, leading the league with 183 total tackles and adding 3.5 sacks as a blitzer. He would be a useful addition for a team with a contending-quality offense but also a need at linebacker, perhaps the Bengals or Cowboys.”

Cowboys Lacking in 2027 Picks

That would be an ideal situation for the Cowboys, but one of the issues the team has is that it has already mortgaged much of its 2027 draft at this point. The Cowboys will get the lesser of their pick and the Packers‘ pick in the first round next season, then will have a second and third-rounder. But after that, Dallas has only two sixth-round picks.

That’s a pretty bare pick cupboard. Would the Cowboys be willing to trade one of that small cache for Brooks? So far, they haven’t. We’ll see if that changes.