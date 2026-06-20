Seahawks 6-Foot-5 Pass-Catcher Deemed Biggest Winner of OC Change

The Seattle Seahawks are trying to make up for the loss of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak this offseason. But Kubiak’s departure wasn’t bad news for every single Seahawks player. In fact, the switch to new OC Brian Fleury could even be good news for players such as tight end Elijah Arroyo.

That’s what SB Nation’s Field Gulls’ Alexandre Castro argued Saturday.

Castro placed Arroyo at the top of a list of four Seahawks players “who could benefit most under” Fleury.

“If there is one player whose skill set seems tailor-made for Fleury’s background, it’s tight end Elijah Arroyo,” wrote Castro.

“Long before becoming Seattle’s offensive coordinator, Fleury built his reputation coaching tight ends. Throughout his NFL career, he worked with a wide variety of players at the position, helping maximize both traditional in-line blockers and athletic receiving threats.

“Arroyo falls firmly into the latter category.

“His combination of speed, burst, and movement skills gives him a profile unlike any other tight end currently on Seattle’s roster.”

The Seahawks selected Arroyo at No. 50 overall during the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he posted 15 catches, 179 receiving yards and one touchdown in 13 games.