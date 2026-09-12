Cowboys Get Worst-Case Scenario With Key Playmaker 1 Day Before Season Opener

The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes for veteran running back Malik Davis this season. But after suffering an injury Friday, Davis won’t play in 2026.

The Cowboys placed Davis on injured reserve Saturday — a day prior to the team kicking off the season versus the New York Giants. Davis won’t return this season, as Dallas didn’t designate the running back to return off IR in 2026.

As a corresponding move, the Cowboys signed running back Israel Abanikanda from their practice squad to the active roster. Dallascowboys.com’s Patrik Walker reported both Saturday moves on X.

Davis left practice Friday on a cart after suffering a hip injury. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported shortly after the practice that an IR stint was very likely for the running back.

But going on IR with no hope to return this season is clearly the worse-case scenario.

Davis was about to start his fifth regular season with the Cowboys since joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2022. In 25 games, he has rushed for 411 yards and three touchdowns.

Entering 2026, the Cowboys had Davis as their RB2 behind starter Javonte Williams.