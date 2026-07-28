Cowboys Defender Subtly Threw Former Coach Under the Bus

Last year was a nightmare for the Dallas Cowboys and their defense, which never got going under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The unit was one of the NFL‘s worst, finishing last in points allowed per game and passing yards per game. Their total and run defense stats were no better, proving to be the thing holding them back from making the postseason.

After the season, it became an easy decision to move on from Eberflus after one season. Since then, they hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker, and things seem to be trending in the right direction. At least for the Cowboys players, they are loving working with their new coach.

Dallas Cowboys Defender Praises Christian Parker & Subtly Slams Matt Eberflus

While talking to the media before heading to training camp, Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker spoke to reporters about the defense. Hooker praised Parker, but seemed to take a shot at Eberflus and his former staff.

“Every year, everyone wants to come in and win in the beginning,” Hooker said via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But it’s about what you do throughout the year. It’s like a breath of fresh air to be able to connect with [Parker] and the new defensive coaches. Talking to them, they’re smart and detail-oriented. With the details and the stuff that we put together in OTAs and keep building on that, it’s going to be a special year for us.”

A big reason for the 7-9-1 overall record in 2025 was because of the defense. Many in the media criticized Eberflus for his play-calling and not putting his players in good positions. He is now the assistant head coach of defense for the San Francisco 49ers.

Parker is a 34-year-old rising star in the NFL coaching ranks after what he did the last two years in Philadelphia. He helped develop and produce two All-Pro cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Christian Parker Has Cowboys’ Defense in Perfect Position to Excel

The Cowboys have made several additions to the roster since Parker has taken over as defensive coordinator. They traded for Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary. Dallas also signed cornerback Cobie Durant and Jalen Thompson. In the NFL Draft, they selected safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round.

This Cowboys front office did everything they could to boost this defense after a rough season. Their offense is in prime position to again be a top 10 unit, but the defense has continued to hold them back.

With new talent and a young defensive play-caller, the Cowboys are in a much different position from where they were a year ago. Optimism is finally back on defense, and it could lead to postseason success.