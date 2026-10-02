Cowboys Offer Good News as Injured Starter ‘Trending’ Toward Week 4

By now, the litany of injuries to the Dallas Cowboys defense has become well-known. The unit has struggled, despite the insistence from the team, from coaches, and from players that there is improvement under new coordinator Christian Parker. That, despite the fact that the team rated No. 30 in the NFL in yardage allowed and No. 25 in points allowed, at 82. But health has been a prohibiting factor, as the team has seen the bulk of the safety room go down at some point–starters Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson, plus No. 3 safety PJ Locke, leaving only the back end of the room (Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark) still health and on the field in Week 3.

Thompson (hamstring) and Locke (plantar fasciitis) are still a long way from returning. But coach Brian Schottenheimer did offer some hope on Friday that Malik Hooker, with a cast on his broken forearm, will be able to take the field on Sunday in Houston against the Texans.

Cowboys Say Malik Hooker ‘Trending’ Toward Return

On Friday, Schottenheimer said Hooker is “trending toward playing” on Sunday. He did, however, rule out linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is dealing with a hamstring issue and opened the week hopeful of playing. Overshown may have to wait until Week 5 against Tampa Bay.

There is a chance the Cowboys will get new trade acquisition Joey Porter Jr. on the field on Sunday, and Dallas did sign two new DBs–former Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas as well as veteran corner Alex Austin. Cornerback Cobie Durant is out, too.

As Todd Archer of ESPN wrote on Twitter/X: “DeMarvion Overshown will miss his third straight game with a hamstring issue. Brian Schottenheimer said Overshown has not suffered a setback but soft-tissue injuries can be tricky. With two games in five days, the Cowboys might not want to risk re-injury. Cobie Durant (hamstring) will also not play Sunday vs. Houston.”