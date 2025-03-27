Cowboys Land All-Pro to Pair With Diggs in Trade Proposal

Relatively speaking, the NFL offseason is still young. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of time to continue to improve their roster, and this offseason has already gone better than last. While that might not be saying much after the lack of moves the Cowboys made last year, Dallas looks to be in a much better position than it was during this part of last year.

There are still a few ways for the Cowboys to improve, notably on the defensive side of the football. If they want to add another corner, a few players could be available for them to accomplish that. Among them is Marlon Humphrey, an All-Pro from the Baltimore Ravens.

Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports proposed the idea of the Ravens trading him to the Cowboys, citing the uncertainties around Trevon Diggs‘ future.

“The Dallas Cowboys lost a free-agent gem in Jourdan Lewis, but they’re rolling the dice on Kaiir Elam after the recent trade with the Bills. Trevon Diggs is returning, but his future is up in the air despite signing a long-term deal two years ago.

“The same can be said about DaRon Bland, who’s been battling injuries, too, but the team will probably play it by ear. The team should find an immediate answer and Marlon Humphrey could be a solid veteran who may change the landscape of this team’s secondary,” Palacios wrote.

Could Humphrey Be Traded?

The Baltimore Ravens are another team that needs to do much more this offseason to be a true Super Bowl contender. Whenever a team has Lamar Jackson, they should always like their chances, but the Ravens aren’t in the best position to win the AFC, and trading Humphrey doesn’t necessarily change that.

However, with the cap savings the Ravens could find by trading the four-time Pro Bowl selection, it could be worth it.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department reported that trading him would give the Ravens $12.7 million in cap space.

“The Ravens are going to face the problem that a lot of contenders face. They are tight against the cap and have some talented older players who are starting to get costly. Marlon Humphrey and Mark Andrews are prime examples.

“Both represent significant cap savings if the Ravens were to trade them, as they are set to cost a combined $42.3 million against the cap next season. Trading Humphrey would give them $12.7 million more in cap space while trading away Andrews would create $11 million,” BR wrote.

Would Humphrey Help the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys would have to take on his remaining money, but he’d be well worth it if he’s the type of player he was earlier in his career. Humphrey was excellent again in 2024, too, earning a first-team All-Pro nod. However, 2023 wasn’t ideal.

Saving money could be the deciding factor for the Baltimore Ravens if they believe another player they could sign with that money would be a positive addition in the future.

The Cowboys could feel the same way, as Humphrey is set to make $15.3 million in 2026.

Only 28 years old, there should be plenty left in the tank. The Cowboys should view him as a win-now player, and that’s all that matters for a team looking to win as early as next season.