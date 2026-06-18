Cowboys Center Out For the Season After Neck Surgery

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive line has been in the news, as rumors have surfaced that left tackle Tyler Guyton‘s starting spot could be in jeopardy this season as he looks to fend off a challenge from third year former seventh round pick Nathan Thomas, who impressed when forced into action last season.

However, the team unfortunately have received an injury blow to their offensive line on Thursday when it was revealed that backup center and seventh year pro Matt Hennessy would miss the entirety of the 2026 season, per a report from ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“The Cowboys are placing veteran OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending injured reserve, according to sources. He recently had neck surgery, and the Cowboys were preparing to have him open the season on PUP but opted to move him to IR.” Archer wrote on June 18.

Who is Cowboys Center Matt Hennessy?

Hennessy was originally drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Temple by the Atlanta Falcons to be their starting center. He ultimately won the job in Year 2 (2021) but struggled, and started only 3 out of 11 games played the following season in 2022.

After signing a one-year deal with the Eagles at the expiry of his rookie contract and failing to make the team’s final roster, the New York native re-signed with the Falcons and spent a month mid-season as the team’s starting pivot before being sent back down to the practice squad.

And post a stint with the 49ers in 2025, Hennessy landed in Dallas as a backup center option after the departure of Brock Hoffman in free agency.

Who Will Take Hennessy’s Role on the Team?

Hennessy did not have a defined role given both his predicted backup status, his uncertainty to even make the roster and the fact that he was a brand-new signing.

It appeared that the now-28 year old was trending to be a potential favorite to backup starting center Cooper Beebe, although that role may also have gone to T.J. Bass, who has seen time at all three interior offensive linemen positions despite primarily playing at the guard spots.

With the departure of Hoffman and guard Robert Jones, who spent all of 2025 on injured reserve – also with a neck injury – Hennessy’s addition was a necessary one for a team that otherwise lacks veteran backup experience at the position.

Hennessy’s injury status likely opens the door for Bass to be the unquestioned primary reserve in case of absence for all three of the starting interior linemen, and it likely gives a shot to at least one of Nick Leverett, ex-Eagle Trevor Keegan or undrafted rookie D.J. Wingfield to make the final roster as a backup lineman alongside Bass, Thomas, and rookie fourth round draft pick Drew Shelton.