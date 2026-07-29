Cowboys Seeking Maxx Crosby Trade ‘Among Others’: Report

For nearly a full day, the Dallas Cowboys went about their 2026 training camp, getting settled in Oxnard and setting up the schedule for practices and workouts, without an ounce of drama. In fact, the lack of headline-grabbing storylines was a storyline in itself. And then the subject of Maxx Crosby, the star Raiders pass rusher for whom the Cowboys nearly traded in the spring, was broached to owner Jerry Jones, and, well, things have not quite been the same since.

The Cowboys have not had the kind of contract drama that has ruled the offseason in recent years, when Micah Parsons conducted a hold-in during 2025’s training camp and CeeDee Lamb held out of 2024’s training camp, while Dak Prescott‘s impending free agency also loomed. All situations were eventually settled, but it could be argued that all three situations also hindered the team’s camps.

The Cowboys got things settled quickly with George Pickens on the franchise tag this offseason, and a nice, quiet camp appeared to be ahead.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Acknowledged Maxx Crosby Interest

But Jones clapped back on Tuesday against the prevailing notion that things have been quiet, and he then lobbed a rhetorical hand grenade into the works by suggesting the Cowboys were nearing a blockbuster trade. The calm of 2026 camp has been roiled, and the Cowboys are in headlines again.

“I like the idea that the word is that we have had a quiet offseason relative to, dare I say, off the field noise or chatter, whatever you want to call it,” Jones said. “I like that. That hasn’t been the case.”

Jones was asked about Crosby, who was traded to the Ravens, then returned to the Raiders because of a failed physical. After a long pause, Jones told reporters that the team had not backed out of its pursuit of Crosby, added that he would be willing to give up future draft capital for a win-now defensive piece, and threw in an assertion he’d talked major trade with another owner as late as Monday afternoon.

“If we get a chance to add tot his thing, we’re very capable,” Jones said. “The mood is here to do it. … A top pick is expendable this year for me.”

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Trey Wingo: Maxx Crosby ‘Among’ Potential Trade Targets

That brings us to Trey Wingo, the former ESPN anchor who now is something of an NFL insider on his own. He was asked for the dirt on the Cowboys’ trade stance by Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, especially if the owner that Jones referenced was Mark Davis of the Raiders.

Wingo wrote on Twitter/X: “Here’s what I know: can’t confirm he spoke to Mark … but know he’s looking for more defensive help and Crosby is among others he’s going after. He’s shaking the tree to see what may fall his way. Next 24 hours will tell us a lot. Bat signal received.”

Cowboys Vault Back Into Headlines

What’s it all mean? Well, maybe nothing. It’s well known that Jones likes to be the center of attention at this time of year–or any time, really–and he might well have just found the idea of a quiet Cowboys camp distasteful. Going the entire month of August without his team cropping up on ESPN each morning, without being tailed by reporters is just not something Jones wants endure.

But there’s reason to think this is not all a bluff, either. The Cowboys do see themselves as contenders eager to put the franchise’s 30-year Super Bowl drought behind them, and could be willing to over-invest in this season as they hunt results. Remember, too, that many thought Jones was bluffing back in November when he said, just before the trade deadline, he had a big deal cooking.

The Cowboys traded for Quinnen Williams the next day. Likely, then, that the Cowboys are shaking some trees. Who knows what, if anything, will fall out?