‘Mercenary’ Cowboys Defender Called Logical Fit for Multiple Contenders

The Dallas Cowboys revamped their edge rusher position this offseason with 2 headline-grabbing moves — trading for former 1st-round pick Rashan Gary and taking UCF’s Malachi Lawrence in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That means out of that group of underachievers from the previous season, many are still looking for new homes, including former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox doesn’t think Clowney will be unemployed for much longer after he played for the Cowboys on a 1-year, $3.45 million contract in 2025 and finished with 8.5 sacks in just 13 games while playing just 31.4 percent of his team’s defensive snaps.

Knox called the 2 teams that played in the Super Bowl in February — the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks — the 2 most logical landing spots for Clowney.