Micah Parsons Delivers 3-Word Message To Cowboys After Major Contract Signings

Micah Parsons‘ contract has, beyond the Dallas Cowboys‘ disappointing free agency, been the key talking point around Dallas ever since both Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett signed lucrative extensions.

Of the elite edge rushers in the NFL, only TJ Watt – along with Parsons – is in a contract year. And Parsons, ever vocal on social media, made a clear pronouncement about the situation.

It’s my time 🦁 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 12, 2025

Although Parsons did not follow up the message with any defining context – we all know what he is referring too – a future extension with the Cowboys.

Due to the Cowboys’ historical reticence to pay their stars on numerous occasions; Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tony Pollard – all of whom played on the franchise tag; it stands to reason that they would not make the Parsons extension an easy one.

And after Myles Garrett‘s enormous $40 million/year deal signed last week, the 3 x All-Pro’s price point just got even higher.

More to follow…