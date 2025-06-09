Cowboys Receive Micah Parsons Update Before Minicamp

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has been looking for a new contract extension all offseason long.

Parsons recently missed organized team activities amid his desire for an extension instead of playing on the club’s $24 million fifth-year option. Amid raised speculation that Parsons could sit out longer with mandatory minicamp around the corner, the Cowboys received good news on Parsons Monday. He’s at least in the building per Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Nick Harris.

“For those tracking… Cowboys DE Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs were back at The Star on Monday, and the expectation remains that both will be in attendance for the start of mandatory minicamp beginning on Tuesday,” Harris wrote.

That comes less than 24 hours after Parsons posted a TikTok video of his phone conversation with Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Sunday. After Parsons simply checked in on his “good night” call based on a recent social media fad, Schottenheimer talked about the elephant in the room.

“I know this is weird for everybody, but look, you’re handling everything the right way, bro,” Schottenheimer said on the video. “This thing is going to get worked out.”

Micah Parsons Already Promised to Attend Minicamp

Parsons previously said via X.com on June 3 that he will attend minicamp. The former Penn State star emphasized his past attendance in response to a post by longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill of DLLS Sports.

“I will be there! I haven’t missed a mini camp in 4 years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook ! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it’s in the owner’s hands,” Parsons wrote. “I’m ready to win a Super Bowl!”

Hill had posted a quote from Schottenheimer on June 3 regarding Parsons’ absence at OTAs.

“Being present doesn’t necessarily mean being here all the time. Doesn’t even necessarily mean having to practice,” Schottenheimer said via Hill. “It means being present, being around the guys. We all don’t see the things that some of these guys do away from here.”

“There’s a lot of work being done away from here, whether it’s with other players in the NFL, our guys, things like that,” Schottenheimer continued. “The thing that I know about Micah is Micah wants to be here. He’s excited about what we’re building. He’s been a big proponent of that. You can lead a lot of different ways.”

“This is a business. And they’re working through the business part of this deal. Everything I’ve asked him to do, no different than everybody that’s here, he’s been great. That gets me excited. I’m a big fan of Micah,” Schottenheimer concluded.

Jerry Jones Wanted No Urgency With Micah Parsons Contract

As for Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, he had an update on Parsons’ contract situation back on April 1. Jones expressed no urgency at the time.

“Some say using the basis that the earlier you get something done the cheaper, well the earlier you get something done, a lot of times the more mistakes you make,” Jones said via Cowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “You might want to see a few more cards play, not just with that particular negotiation, but with the whole team.”