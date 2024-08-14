Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Sends Message to CeeDee Lamb Amid Holdout

Micah Parsons is confident that CeeDee Lamb will be right there with him when the Dallas Cowboys take the field in Week 1.

Lamb is embroiled in a heated contract standoff with the Cowboys. The 25-year-old star is holding out, pushing for a new deal that reflects his desire to be compensated as one of the league’s elite receivers.

Parsons has been in contact with Lamb amid the negotiations and is confident that something will get done soon.

“Obviously, we miss him,” Parsons said, per the Cowboys’ official site. “He’s one of the best people you can have in a locker room. I’m pretty sure he’ll be here soon.

“CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not. He knows he’s not going anywhere. The business side, they’re gonna take care of it — no doubt about it. … On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Lamb is set to earn $17.9 million next season in the final year of his rookie contract. Meanwhile, the benchmark for wide receiver salaries was established this offseason by Minnesota Vikings standout Justin Jefferson, who now pulls in $35 million annually on his new deal.

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Cowboys Admit They Miss CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some headlines for saying he didn’t have “urgency” to reach an agreement with Lamb. Jones backtracked on that statement — in his unique way — admitting that Lamb has been “missed” during his holdout.

“I think I got in trouble about it the other day when I said, ‘Look, we’re not urgent about CeeDee,’” Jones said. “Well, no one appreciates CeeDee being on the field any more than I do.

“And so the bottom line is, what it is is, no, there’s not that urgency. Now, I understand completely the angst that’s happening when you’re anxious about and someone says anything about whether you’re missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you’re missed, OK? But you’re not missed out here competing, and it doesn’t put any pressure, any place on us. It’s not pressure out here today and in practice.”

Lamb has been working out on his own in preparation for the year. The team is confident he’ll hit the ground running once he returns.

“We have all the confidence in just the way he works that he’s going to come in here ready to go and when that time comes will pick up like he never left,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on August 9.

Cowboys Will Not Trade CeeDee Lamb

Lamb’s extended holdout has generated some trade rumors. However, the Cowboys have no intention of parting ways with Lamb.

“CeeDee can’t go play anywhere. He’s under contract, and we have franchise tags available,” Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones said during a recent appearance on “The Doomsday Pod.” “CeeDee isn’t going to be playing anywhere but Dallas. We want this to be a good situation for him when we’re all said and done. But also a good situation so that we can put a good football team on the field.”

The Cowboys are also trying to figure out an extension with quarterback Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his contract. Parsons is also eligible for a new deal, although his situation is less critical. He’s under contract through the 2025 season.

The Cowboys open the regular season against the Cleveland Browns on September 8.