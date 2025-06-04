Micah Parsons Puts Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on Notice

Micah Parsons didn’t mince words when addressing his contract situation, delivering a pointed message to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as negotiations continue to drag on.

Parsons is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and all signs point to the Cowboys eventually securing him with a long-term extension that could make him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback. While preliminary discussions have taken place, no agreement has been reached.

With his contract situation unresolved, every move Parsons makes is drawing heightened scrutiny. He’s been in and out during voluntary OTAs but has no plans on skipping mandatory minicamp.

“I will be there! I haven’t missed a mini camp in 4 years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook!” Parsons wrote on X. “I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it’s in the owner’s hands. I’m ready to win a Super Bowl!”

Jones and the Cowboys have gained a recent reputation for dragging out extension talks. Both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott had to display patience last year before landing lucrative deals just before the start of the season.

Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer Defends Micah Parsons

The Cowboys have made it clear they want to see Parsons take on a larger leadership role this season — and that starts with showing up for all team activities, optional or not.

Still, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn’t concerned. He’s been encouraged by what he’s seen from the star defender so far and is excited about what’s to come.

“Being present doesn’t necessarily mean being here all the time. Doesn’t even necessarily mean having to practice. It means being present, being around the guys. We all don’t see the things that some of these guys do away from here,” Schottenheimer said. “There’s a lot of work being done away from here, whether it’s with other players in the NFL, our guys, things like that. The thing that I know about Micah is that Micah wants to be here. He’s excited about what we’re building. He’s been a big proponent of that. You can lead a lot of different ways. This is a business. And they’re working through the business part of this deal. Everything I’ve asked him to do, no different than everybody that’s here, he’s been great. That gets me excited. I’m a big fan of Micah.”

Cowboys Dodge Question on Micah Parsons

Earlier this offseason, negotiations between Parsons and the Cowboys appeared to be going well. There were even reports that the sides had a “handshake deal” in place and just needed to agree on the details.

But the Cowboys have changed their tune and Cowboys co-owner and COO Stephen Jones delivered a frosty response when asked about an update on Parsons’ situation.

“No different than anything else, I’ll let you know when it happens,” Jones said.

That could be interpreted in a lot of different ways, but Parsons — and the Cowboys — will likely be asked about it again if he does indeed show up to minicamp later this month.