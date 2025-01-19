Micah Parsons Gets in Spat Over Cowboys Coaching Hire

Micah Parsons got into an online back-and-forth with former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant about the team’s search for its next head coach.

The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy last week. His tenure ended after five years, with a 49-35 record, but just a 1-3 mark in the playoffs.

“Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement after the move. “That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.”

The Cowboys have been interviewing candidates, including Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Amid the search, Bryant let his opinion be known.

“From now on, I’ll speak my truth about the Cowboys.., whether it’s good or bad,” Bryant said on X. “Jerry has built a great brand, and now it’s time for the team to start winning. It’s time for a real culture shift. I’m fed up with all the nepotism..get someone in there who can win games…”

The message generated a response from Parsons, who was unhappy with Bryant’s opinion.

“Stuff like this irrates me Dez because you had tenough talent and was Probaly one greatest in your time! You could have changed the culture brother!! You could have changed the culture!” Parsons said.

Micah Parsons Says Cowboys Players ‘Responsible’ for Actions

Parsons fired back a few times with Bryant and others, putting the onus on the players rather than the front office in Dallas.

“Micah you know everyone in the office is a YES MAN. No one willing to speak truth to Jerry. It’s the same ‘ol, same ‘ol… it’s why Kellen will be back because he’s a YES MAN too,” one fan said.

Parsons responded, “Lol what does front office have to do with players actions! And players be responsible for their actions?”

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 campaign, missing the postseason. Prior to that, the Cowboys had reeled off three consecutive 12-win seasons but have lacked playoff success. Dallas hasn’t been past the divisional round since 1996.

Micah Parsons Devastated Over Mike McCarthy Firing

Parsons has previously shared his thoughts on the Cowboys parting ways with McCarthy, whose contract expired, leading to a mutual decision to pursue different opportunities.

“I’m obviously very sad because of the relationships we had with coach McCarthy and everything he’s done for our program,” Parsons said on “The Edge” podcast. “Three straight 12-5 seasons, playoff appearances and obviously an unfortunate year due to injuries … It is devastating. Coach Mike is a great father, great coach. One of the winningest coaches. He’s always been good to us as a unit, coaches, players. Losing a great coach like Mike hurts.”

McCarthy is in the mix for the Chicago Bears job and may have interest elsewhere. Moore — who previously served as the Dallas offensive coordinator — is the favorite to be the next head coach of the Cowboys.