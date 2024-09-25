Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Roasts Eagles CB After Recent Comments

Micah Parsons isn’t afraid to speak out, and the Dallas Cowboys star’s latest crack is aimed at a key piece of the Philadelphia Eagles. After their dramatic win over the New Orleans Saints, Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson clowned the NFC south squad and prompted a response from Parsons.

Philadelphia won a tight 15-12 contest with a late comeback. Despite Gardner-Johnson giving up a touchdown for the third consecutive game, the safety took aim at Saints QB Derek Carr.

“They ain’t no contenders they’re pretenders. They have Derek Carr remember that,” Gardner-Johnson said, according to NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.

Shortly after, the Cowboys LB addressed Gardner-Johnson’s comments on his The Edge podcast on September 23.

“I don’t know who [CJ Gardner-Johnson] thinks he is,” Parsons said. “We’ve been dealing with this cat for a while.”

Later that day, Gardner-Johnson responded to Parsons with a post on X.

“Fam the league knows who I am (forget the narrative) @MicahhParsons11!! You can check my track record and how I over came a lot! Won a lot more playoff games than you too my guy,” Gardner-Johnson wrote.

The Eagles and Cowboys will face off for the first time in 2024 on November 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Speaks After Ravens Loss

Parsons’ timing may not be perfect considering the Cowboys are coming off a comprehensive 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That being said, he was not alone, as Dallas QB Dak Prescott also dropped a strong comment after the defeat.

Prescott threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns, but both scores came in garbage time. When walking into the locker room, Prescott made it clear he doesn’t have time for the boos and hate.

“Jump off if you want,” Prescott said, according to CBS News Texas’ Jeff Beachum.

The Cowboys looked disconnected during the game, which featured a heated back-and-forth between Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb. Parsons also addressed that moment, saying he was mostly checking in on his receiver.

“Reading body language, I’m not really into it,” Prescott said. “I’m just into making sure that he doesn’t get down on himself… So for me, it’s about just letting him know, ‘Hey, next play, wipe it clean.’”

Cowboys HC Already in Hot Seat

Dallas HC Mike McCarthy came into this season needing to prove that the Cowboys could win in the playoffs, but a 1-2 start is prompting an even hotter seat. For Sports Illustrated writer Ryan Gurzi, the most prominent free agent coach available, Bill Belichick, could be seeing this and enter any potential negotiations with maximum leverage.

“Bill Belichick can make a list of demands to take over in 2025,” Gurzi wrote on September 22. “The product on the field offers little hope… “As much as he loves the glory, he also knows how quickly a Super Bowl window can close. That’s why Belichick might be able to snatch some of the control from Jones, similar to what Bill Parcells did back in 2003.”

Belichick is now 72 years old and parted ways with the New England Patriots this past offseason after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl victories.