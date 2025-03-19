Cowboys Insider Reveals Concerning Update on Micah Parsons’ Future

Despite rumors, Micah Parsons’ extension with the Dallas Cowboys is not imminent, and the sides have yet to stage “meaningful” talks, per a prominent insider.

Parsons is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and all indications suggest the Cowboys will secure him long-term with a lucrative extension this offseason.

However, the timing of the deal remains uncertain. With star pass rushers like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby signing massive contracts that continue to raise the market value, Parsons’ price tag is only climbing.

WFAA reported Tuesday that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones contacted Parsons to discuss the extension, pointing to the deal being close. However, Jane Slater of NFL Network weighed in with a conflicting report.

“While there is chatter on Twitter about Micah Parsons and a contract extension being finalized, I checked,” Slater wrote on X. “Not only is it NOT done but what would be characterized as meaningful talks haven’t even begun yet per two sources informed.”

Slater clarified that the deal isn’t in jeopardy but isn’t as close to completion as previously reported.

“I have no reason to believe it won’t be done or can’t be done soon. Just telling you I now have 3 sources telling me deal isn’t done and 2 telling me they wouldn’t characterize the talks as meaningful enough right now to put pen to paper,” Slater said. “Reading between the lines? Communication has begun but they aren’t there yet.”

Cowboys Don’t Have to Make Micah Parsons Highest-Paid Non-QB

Parsons’ extension is expected to make him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase just set the new benchmark, signing a four-year, $161 million deal this week, slightly surpassing Garrett, who briefly held the title after inking a four-year, $160 million extension.

However, holding that distinction is not the most essential thing to Parsons.

“It would be nice to be surrounded by good players,’ Parsons said in December. “Players that will help me win championships, I’ll say that. To me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into three, four people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me. So, to me, it’s about keeping people that can make a difference and obviously we’re going to get Sam [Williams] back, some players back. We’ll see how it breaks down, but I want to keep as many guys as possible. They will make the cap work, I don’t know.”

Micah Parsons Called Out by Former Cowboys Teammate

There’s no doubt that Parsons is one of the most impactful defenders in the league. His laundry list of awards and accomplishments since entering the NFL in 2021 as the No. 12 overall pick is evidence of that.

However, Parsons has faced criticism for his off-field activities, with former Cowboys teammate DeMarcus Lawrence recently calling him out for his podcast and social media presence.

Lawrence explained recently that he left Dallas for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency because he didn’t believe he could win a Super Bowl there. Parsons clapped back on social media, calling Lawrence an envious “clown.” Not one to back down, Lawrence fired back with a shot of his own.

“Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth,” Lawrence said. “Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

The Cowboys likely aren’t too concerned with Parsons’ social media activity, especially as long as he continues to deliver All-Pro numbers on the field.