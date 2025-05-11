Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Gets Major $225 Million Contract Update

The Dallas Cowboys had a few needs during the offseason, and accomplished one of them earlier in the week by trading for George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Cowboys need to make their players happy, and with Micah Parsons still not signed to a long-term extension, it doesn’t make much sense. As one of the NFL’s top edge rushers, Parsons has earned a contract that pays him like one.



Predicting contracts around the NFL, Kurt Benkert, a former NFL quarterback, predicted that Parsons would land a $225 million deal on a Bleacher Report YouTube video.

“Give me a five-year, $225 million contract… I think Micah Parsons is the best Dallas Cowboys football player, and he deserves to be paid like it,” Benkert said. “If you can pay Dak Prescott $60 million a year, who is injury prone, you can pay Micah Parsons $45 million a year in his prime.”

Will Micah Parsons Benefit From Being Patient

Looking at contract situations around the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the few remaining teams that still need to resolve something with their top player. However, Joel Corry of CBS Sports believes that Parsons’ waiting and the Cowboys’ lack of urgency to get a deal done will ultimately help him in the long run.

“Good things come to those who wait will seemingly apply to Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to be following the same blueprint as last year when Dallas dragged its feet on signing wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Prescott to new contracts.

“Lamb didn’t get his four-year, $136 million contract extension until August during the latter part of the preseason. Prescott’s four-year, $240 million extension to become the NFL’s first and only $60 million-per-year player didn’t come until September, hours before Dallas’ regular-season opener,” he wrote.

Jerry Jones has continued to do the wrong things for the Cowboys, and not giving Parsons as much money as he’s looking for is one of them. He could wait until it’s the exact time to give him a deal, but that price will only go up, and will only make his star player unhappy.

Micah Parsons Has Helped Cowboys With Professionalism

When speaking to reporters about his contract situation, the Dallas Cowboys have been lucky that Parsons has been as professional as he’s been.

He hasn’t threatened to sit out games, but he did say he wants a deal done before training camp.

Parsons noted that players struggle if they don’t practice during training camp, and the last thing he wants is for the Dallas Cowboys to get off to a slow start because of that.

“Extremely important,” Parsons said, per BR. “You really see a lot of players struggle when guys aren’t participating in camp, and they get off to slow starts. I don’t want to get off to no slow start. I want to hit the ground running.”

The ball is in Jones’ court now, and if he wants to win at the highest level, which always needs to be the case for a team of the Cowboys’ status, extending Parsons has to be in his plans.