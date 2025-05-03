Cowboys Announce Key Move With Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys are making a subtle but notable change heading into the season involving Micah Parsons.

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he moved some players around in the locker room, including Parsons, who now sits close to quarterback Dak Prescott in the locker room.

“We moved some guys around this year. I did, along with the help of the staff,” Schottenheimer said on Saturday after rookie minicamp. “(The players) don’t really get a say in that, but there is a method to the madness.

“It’s a new year. It’s 2025. We’ll do that in 2026. We’ll do that in 2027 and beyond. When you start a new year, do something different, change something up. It’s something that’s thought about, talked about. There’s a method to the madness.”

Cowboys Want Micah Parsons to be More Prominent Leader

The Cowboys hope Parsons can step into a greater leadership role, which may be part of the reason they moved his locker closer to Prescott despite the two playing on opposite sides of the ball. Parsons is on the brink of signing a historic contract extension that’s expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

He reported for the start of voluntary offseason workouts, something owner Jerry Jones viewed as an encouraging sign with extension talks ongoing.

“The assumption here is that we’re going to get something done and so he knows or should know how important his work is around here and how important his being around here working is to leadership,” Jerry Jones said in April. “It’s a big deal. It’s the main reason why I’ve kind of taken some of the attitude I’ve taken about this thing. Micah just has to be elevated in his leadership and will be, or it will be a downer when he gets his anticipated contract. It will be a downer if he does not elevate leadership.”

Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer Doesn’t Plan to ‘Change’ Despite New Role

After a coaching search, the Cowboys felt the best candidate was already in-house in Schottenheimer. Despite decades of experience as an assistant, it’s his first head coaching gig.

Schottenheimer has spent the past three seasons in Dallas, including the last two as offensive coordinator. Despite his elevated role, he’s not planning to overhaul his approach, instead opting for continuity as he transitions into the top job.

“I think I’ve always been someone that believes in connection, getting to know these guys. I’ve always been someone that’s able to be demanding and I’m pretty good at disciplining guys. So, not really (change anything),” Schottenheimer said. “I promised myself when I got this opportunity that I wouldn’t change. Because I think I’ve seen too many people change. The guys I’ve seen change, I’m not going to name them, they weren’t very successful. And I plan on being really successful. I’m going to be me. I’m not going to change that for anybody.”

Schottenheimer and the Cowboys kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday and it runs through Monday.