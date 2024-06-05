Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Sends 2-Word Message on Contract Situation

A massive payday is in Micah Parsons‘ future but the Dallas Cowboys star is not sweating when it happens.

Parsons is extension-eligible, but talks haven’t moved much this offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro has already established himself as one of the most impactful defenders in the league.

Parsons is in a prime position to cash in but is simply waiting for his turn.

“One day,” Parsons said during mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 4.

He continued: “Time will tell. I can’t really put a timetable on mine. All I gotta do is keep getting sacks and that stuff will handle itself.”

Parsons has had no problem piling up sacks and highlight plays. And with the market rising yearly, it’s not necessarily bad for him to wait it out. Parsons has notched 40.5 sacks in three years.

There’s no rush for the Cowboys to get an extension done. Parsons is under contract through the 2025 season. Dallas picked up his fifth-year option this offseason. It is slated to cost $21.324 million. The team designated him as a defensive end rather than a linebacker, which saved the Cowboys around $3 million.

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Explains OTA Absence

Parsons did not attend OTAs earlier this offseason but was in attendance for mandatory minicamp. The powerful pass-rusher cited former Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald when explaining his absence from the voluntary workouts.

“Yeah, you know, I think the more years you have, the more you understand that there’s also like the business side to it,” Parsons said, via NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “You know, and I think that’s what camp is for. I mean, there was a time where Aaron Donald didn’t even go to camp and he won Defensive Player of the Year and then went to the playoffs. Like, are we forgetting these times? Like we wasn’t talking about the best defensive player wasn’t even in camp. And we’re in minicamps. Voluntary at that. So you know, (mini)camp was something that is mandatory. So, I’m just looking at it as a time for my body to heal. I’m playing as an undersized rusher who is banged up every year. So I’m just letting my body heal. I’m just trying to grow, strengthen, and really just get ready for the year.”

The Cowboys are easing into a new scheme with defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer taking over. Zimmer replaces Dan Quinn, now the Washington Commanders ‘ head coach. Micah Parsons Advocates for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb While Parsons is content with his contract situation, he advocated for star receiver CeeDee Lamb to get paid. Lamb is not in attendance for mandatory minicamp. “CeeDee is about to hit the Brink’s truck,” Parsons said. “He is about to get his. I can’t think of someone more deserving. I think CeeDee is the best receiver in the league if you ever want to argue the top three. In my eyes, seeing his mindset and how he comes in every day. I think he deserves every penny. So I’m going to be super excited for him for whatever his contract lays out, but it’s going to be a nice contract for sure.”