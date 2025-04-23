Micah Parsons Sends Direct Message to Cowboys Front Office

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants his extension done soon as he looks to eliminate distractions ahead of training camp.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has been in negotiations with the Cowboys on a long-term, lucrative extension. While things have progressed, the sides appear to disagree on the overall value.

“You look around the league at most of these players who are getting these very top contracts, it does take time ultimately to get there, and believe me, if we could sign Micah to a number we wanted to sign him to, we do it right now,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said. “But right now, there’s a difference in what we feel is the right number, and what he feels like is the right number.”

Parsons has been in attendance for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts — a show of good faith amid negotiations. However, he also emphasized that he would like to finalize the deal before training camp.

“It’s really important. You see a lot of players struggle when guys aren’t participating in camp. They get off to a slow start. I don’t want to get off to a slow start,” Parsons said. “I want to hit the ground running and establish ourselves in this league. Get some wins early in the season and be in rhythm. It’s going to be extremely important.”

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase recently reset the bar for non-quarterback contracts. Parsons is expected to surpass the $40.25 million annually that Chase makes.

Cowboys Want Micah Parsons to Take Leadership Role

Parsons’ production on the field is elite, which has put him in the position to land a record-setting contract. He has 52.5 sacks over four season and has been in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year multiple times. However, the Cowboys want Parsons to step up as a leader.

“The assumption here is that we’re going to get something done and so he knows or should know how important his work is around here and how important his being around here working is to leadership,” owner Jerry Jones said. “It’s a big deal. It’s the main reason why I’ve kind of taken some of the attitude I’ve taken about this thing. Micah just has to be elevated in his leadership and will be, or it will be a downer when he gets his anticipated contract. It will be a downer if he does not elevate leadership.”

Parsons said part of the reason he’s attending the optional workouts is that he needs to learn the new playbook under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. But he also wants to build a strong relationship with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is taking over for Mike McCarthy.

“I just thought it was important for my relationship with our new head coach. I want to help him in any way I can. If he asks for me to come in for a couple of days from a leadership aspect, to be around the guys and showcase, that’s something I’m willing to do for my coach.”

Micah Parsons Says No Hard Feelings Over Jones’ Comments

Earlier this offseason, Jerry Jones raised eyebrows by suggesting he might bypass Micah Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, in contract negotiations. Parsons quickly shut down the idea on social media, standing by Mulugheta.

Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract… https://t.co/nxKNSIXLvt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 1, 2025

When asked about Jones’ comments, Parsons downplayed any tension, saying there’s no bad blood.

“Overall, Jerry is one of the better people I know. And my agent is one of the better people I know,” Parsons said. “So it’s like when your brother and sister are arguing. You don’t step in the middle or choose sides. There’s no hard feelings there.”

Cowboys training camp is slated to being in late-July in Oxnard, California.