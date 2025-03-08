Former Cowboys WR Attempting Comeback

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is looking to make a comeback.

Gallup abruptly retired ahead of training camp last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had previously signed a one-year deal with the Raiders before making the decision. Gallup, 29, was officially released by Las Vegas from the reserve-retired list on Friday. He’s free to sign with any team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news of Gallup’s plan to return to the NFL.

“Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, who abruptly retired last offseason, intends to make a comeback, per his agent Kevin Robinson,” Rapoport wrote on X. “The Raiders released him from the reserve/retired list today for that reason. He’s still just 29.”

Gallup once appeared to be a key part of the future in Dallas. He had a breakout year in 2019, snagging 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. He followed that up with a 59-catch campaign, amassing 843 yards.

He suffered an ACL tear late in the 2021 season that set him back and he never truly returned to form. It came after the Cowboys signed him to a five-year, $57.5 million deal. The sides parted ways after the 2023 season. Gallup slid down the depth chart and managed 34 catches for 418 yards during his final year in Dallas.

Cowboys Could be Landing Spot for Michael Gallup

The Cowboys could be a logical landing spot for Gallup as he attempts to make a comeback. He has familiarity with quarterback Dak Prescott and top receiver CeeDee Lamb, who wished him well after it was announced he was retiring.

“Till infinity brada I got you. Enjoy Retirement King,” Lamb said.

Gallup’s price tag would likely be very low, which would fit what the Cowboys are looking for. With big extensions on the books for Prescott, Lamb, and soon Micah Parsons, Dallas needs to find some high-upside options.

If Gallup can regain the playmaking ability he showed during his time in Dallas, he could be in line for reps with the Cowboys. Brandin Cooks is set to be an unrestricted free agent and Dallas does not have a surefire No. 2 behind Lamb.

Lamb caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards last season while battling through injury. Jalen Tolbert was the second-leading receiver with 610 yards on 49 catches.

Cowboys Restructure CeeDee Lamb’s Contract

The Cowboys created some cap space this week by restructuring Lamb’s contract. It created more than $20 million in cap space, giving Dallas some flexibility with free agency approaching.

“I want to win. It’s gonna take more than just myself,” Lamb said after the move.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 campaign. They’ll have to compete against NFC East foes Philadelphia and Washington, who played for the NFC Championship in January.

Dallas will be under the leadership of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. He takes the place of Mike McCarthy, who the Cowboys parted ways with this season after his contract expired. Schottenheimer has functioned as the teams offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

The Cowboys also have the No. 12 overall pick and could potentially add a rookie receiver to the mix.