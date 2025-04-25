Mike McCarthy Sends Message on Cowboys’ First-Round Pick

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared a candid reaction to Dallas’ first-round selection of Tyler Booker on Thursday.

The Cowboys and McCarthy mutually agreed to part ways in January following a 7-10 campaign. While McCarthy explored other coaching opportunities, he has decided to take the upcoming year off. In his place, Dallas promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach.

McCarthy is dabbling in media during his time away from football and appeared on Pat McAfee’s “Draft Spectacular” show Thursday during the first round of the NFL draft. He weighed in on Dallas taking Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall, a pick that sparked mixed reactions from fans. But McCarthy backed the move, saying it’s the same call he would’ve made if he were still running the show in Dallas.

“If you had asked me who’d we be picking this is the way I think we’d go,” McCarthy said. “It’s an offensive line that is better today than it was this point last year because they had five young offensive linemen play a ton of football. Now, you’re adding Tyler. I think you’re hopefully getting back to the good old days in Dallas.”

Mike McCarthy: Love My Time With Cowboys

McCarthy also shared his perspective on how his tenure in Dallas came to an end and whether he harbors any lingering resentment.

“No, not at all. I loved my time in Dallas. I’m actually getting to enjoy the city the last couple of months. Great city. Phenomenal organization,” McCarthy said. “Cannot say enough about Jerry and Eugenia and the Jones family … I’m a better man today than I was when I went to Dallas.”

McCarthy has a Super Bowl on his resume and has notched 174 wins over 18 NFL seasons. He led the Cowboys to three straight 12-win seasons before stumbling in 2024. Despite the regular season success, Dallas managed just one playoff appearance under his watch.

Cowboys Ecstatic About Tyler Booker Pick

Booker was touted as the top interior lineman in the draft class. But at No. 12, some dubbed the pick a reach, especially considering that Dallas is in need of playmakers. That said, the Cowboys felt very confident in the pick and Booker’s future in Dallas at right guard.

“You see it on the tape, No. 1,” Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay said. “And then you get it from the school and the people that have experienced him. Then our scouts spend individual time with him. Then we saw him at the combine. Then we got him in here. You get him on the phone. You find out more and more about what type of determination he has, where he comes from. The things that helps build your team is when you have a great leader like Dak, you surround him with great players that have the same mentality. It gives us a shot, and this kid has got that.”

The Cowboys will still have a chance to address some needs, which include running back, wide receiver and cornerback. Dallas’ next pick comes at No. 44 overall in the second round.